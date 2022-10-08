Pop Smoke Fans Angered As Pics Of Accused Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Jail Surface
The 17-year-old accused of killing the “Dior” artist was photographed in his cell with a phone and several pizza boxes.
Pop Smoke has been gone for over two and a half years now, but his fans are doing all that they can to defend the late rapper’s legacy.
The most recent upsetting reports regarding the New York-born recording artist revealed that the youngest of his accused killers, a 17-year-old (who was just 15 at the time of the fatal home invasion) is seemingly living it up in prison after photos of him eating pizza with friends and scrolling through a phone in his cell surfaced online.
DJ Akademiks uploaded the images earlier this week, one of which finds the alleged gunman standing in front of his small bed wearing an all-grey outfit, a Pizza Hut box visible on the blanket behind him.
Another snapshot sees several pizzas spread out and open on the mattress behind them, along with a tray of chocolate brownies. The 17-year-old can be seen scrolling through a newer-looking phone in front of the food, clearly occupied by whatever’s caught his attention online.
Seeing as the accused criminal is behind bars for murder, many expressed their opinion that he doesn’t deserve to eat Pizza Hut, especially since Pop Smoke will never be able to himself again after being murdered.
“If you take someone as loved as Pop Smoke from us you should never be allowed a piece of pizza again. I’m f*cking sick,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the pictures.
Others added, “Not only do Pop Smoke’s alleged killer get pizza, but this n*gga got the lil brownie pan too????? Oh nah,” and “All crime is not equal. If he literally murdered Pop Smoke you think Pop’s family appreciates seeing him get pizza like this?”
On the other hand, some were quick to point out that even prisoners are still human and deserve to eat something other than “dog food.”
Check out reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.
