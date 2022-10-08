Pop Smoke has been gone for over two and a half years now, but his fans are doing all that they can to defend the late rapper’s legacy.

The most recent upsetting reports regarding the New York-born recording artist revealed that the youngest of his accused killers, a 17-year-old (who was just 15 at the time of the fatal home invasion) is seemingly living it up in prison after photos of him eating pizza with friends and scrolling through a phone in his cell surfaced online.

DJ Akademiks uploaded the images earlier this week, one of which finds the alleged gunman standing in front of his small bed wearing an all-grey outfit, a Pizza Hut box visible on the blanket behind him.

Another snapshot sees several pizzas spread out and open on the mattress behind them, along with a tray of chocolate brownies. The 17-year-old can be seen scrolling through a newer-looking phone in front of the food, clearly occupied by whatever’s caught his attention online.

Seeing as the accused criminal is behind bars for murder, many expressed their opinion that he doesn’t deserve to eat Pizza Hut, especially since Pop Smoke will never be able to himself again after being murdered.

Pop Smoke attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“If you take someone as loved as Pop Smoke from us you should never be allowed a piece of pizza again. I’m f*cking sick,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the pictures.

Others added, “Not only do Pop Smoke’s alleged killer get pizza, but this n*gga got the lil brownie pan too????? Oh nah,” and “All crime is not equal. If he literally murdered Pop Smoke you think Pop’s family appreciates seeing him get pizza like this?”

On the other hand, some were quick to point out that even prisoners are still human and deserve to eat something other than “dog food.”

Check out reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

They don’t deserve Pizza Hut. He took a life period that’s ridiculous. Pop smoke don’t get Pizza Hut ever again. https://t.co/BSz83TPETc — Air-Rum (@__aarum) October 7, 2022

Not only do Pop smoke alleged killers got pizza but these nigga got the lil brownie pan too????? Oh nah pic.twitter.com/QghW7C8fEt — Treyski (@Treyskii) October 7, 2022

If you take someone as loved as Pop Smoke from us you should never be allowed a piece of pizza again im fucking sick https://t.co/Ob5TVCQ8vL — Yung Blood (@RaymondsRad) October 7, 2022

He not supposed to be alive — Spvnk (@Spvnkz) October 6, 2022

my dads been in the system for yearssssss I appreciate small privelidges like this especially for those on good behavior and low security! — ella °☆.。.:*・°☆ .。.:*・°☆ (@burberryarie) October 7, 2022

What’s fucked up y’all mad about him “enjoying pizza in prison cause he killed pop smoke” when half of y’all dead peoples killers are eatin McDonald’s adult happy meals and roam the streets everyday.. BFFR https://t.co/ac3RWoxYb2 — ☆Riah★ (@Mariah_2Trippy) October 7, 2022

Pop Smoke can’t have Pizza Hut tho, he can’t even have dog food at the very very least… why should this guy — . (@_NatalieAlyssa_) October 7, 2022

I mean all crime is not equal. If he literally murdered Pop Smoke you think Pop’s family appreciates seeing him get pizza like this ? — Kayto (@its_mr_anderson) October 7, 2022

He don’t deserve Pizza Hut for killing pop smoke! I hope they are in there trynna kill him, tit for tat!!! — Bubble Yum 💓💗💖 (@juicyfruit0698) October 7, 2022

