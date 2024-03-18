Joie Chavis & Trevon Diggs Relationship Timeline

Joie Chavis’ name has made headlines recently as she announced that she will be expecting a child with her beau, Trevon Diggs. Chavis and Diggs, both individually accomplished in their respective fields, have found themselves on the journey to parenthood. Joie is a prominent figure in dance, fitness, and social media. Diggs, on the other hand, is a rising star in the realm of professional football. He has been in the spotlight from his collegiate years to his ascent in the NFL. While their relationship has garnered some criticism, it’s been going strong for two years now.

For Joie Chavis, her romantic history is no secret. She has been linked with high-profile celebrities in the past, including her well-documented relationships with prominent figures in the music industry. Therefore, Chavis has always been under the scrutiny of the public eye. Her most prominent relationships were with Bow Wow and Future. She has two children: Shai Moss with Bow Wow and Hendrix with Future.

Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs was previously in a relationship with Instagram model and TV personality Yasmin Lopez before Joie Chavis. He also shares a child with Lopez. The former couple put an end to their short-lived relationship in 2021. Now that we’re all caught up with their past, let’s move on to their current relationship timeline.

2022: Joie Chavis And Trevon Diggs Spark Dating Rumors

While it is unknown when or how Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs began dating, speculation about their romance arose in 2022. Trevon shared a video of Joie on his Instagram Story in September which quickly raised eyebrows. In the post, the footballer joined Joie to celebrate her 34th birthday. The rumors were basically confirmed the following month when she was spotted at a Cowboys home game. She proudly displayed a cup with Trevon’s face and name on it.

January 2023: Baecation

Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs kicked off 2023 with a luxurious vacation, following the Cowboys’ elimination from The Playoffs. The pair shared breakfast in bed and walked the beautiful beach together. Other photos and videos show that they had an amazing time riding horses in the water and even sharing a kiss for the Gram. Some fans immediately showed support for the couple’s happiness, while others were uncomfortable with the age difference. Despite the apparent backlash, the couple kept it moving.

October 2023: A Hospital Visit

In September, Trevon suffered an ACL injury in his left knee during practice. The injury marked an end to his playing for the rest of the season. He subsequently had to undergo surgery for the tear in October. Immediately after recovering from the surgery, Joie was there showing him support. Trevon shared a video of the hospital visit, and assured fans and onlookers that the surgery was successful.

December 2023: Public Appearances

Come December, the couple were loud about their love. Trevon Diggs surprised Joie Chavis with a new Rolls Royce for Christmas. The car was tied up with a beautiful red bow and had a yellow interior. Joie posted a video showing off the car on her Instagram story, with the caption: “Christmas came early this year.” A few days later, the duo were spotted at a basketball game between the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. They shared pictures and videos of their time at the game online. After the game, they went on to have a nice dinner date.

March 2024: Joie Chavis Announces She And Trevon Diggs Are Expecting

On March 14th, Joie Chavis revealed that she was expecting her third child, and first with Trevon Diggs. She shared a video donning a bikini, showcasing her blossoming baby bump, accompanied by Maxwell's 2001 hit, "This Woman's Work." It didn’t take much to put two and two together and determine that Trevon was the father of the baby. However, while many congratulated her on her pregnancy, others immediately called her out. Some fans brought up the couple's 10-year age gap, and slammed Joie for going after someone much younger than she is. Neither Joie nor Trevon have addressed the backlash since.