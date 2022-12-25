Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.

It’s wholesome to see the two share a cute moment, especially since Joie Chavis went through a lot recently. Someone broke into her Los Angeles home last November and traumatized her and her family. Given the surge in crime as of late, such stories are far too common. Fortunately, the family wasn’t harmed, but it’s a tough time to be sure.

On another note, the couple teased their romance back in October, and they’ve manifested. Previously, people started rumors that she was dating Diddy after they kissed on a yacht in Italy. Unlike Diggs, this wasn’t the case, and Chavis explained it via Instagram.

“I was working on an unreleased project for him and that’s why I was in Italy! In the midst of me being there we kissed, that’s it. Didn’t go further than that! I had my own damn room and he has always been respectful to me as a friend. The kiss shouldn’t have happened, but it did, and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Meanwhile, the influencer spoke about sticking to celibacy “until the right one comes along.” She dated famous men like Bow Wow and Future, with whom she shares children, and rumors spread of her, Diddy, and many others. However, she wrote to followers on Instagram that she wants something more.

“I’ve been through so much pain, and as terrified as I am, I wanna be in love again,” she wrote. “I haven’t given up on that even though it seems nearly impossible to have someone in this generation. Single and dating is cool, but I’m really gonna stick to celibacy until the right one comes along.”

What do you think of Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs’s fling? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest in celebrity relationships and cute couple moments.