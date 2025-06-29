Drake’s latest Instagram post delivered a philosophical message that alluded to him in album mode; however, fans overlooked the message to comment on his shirtless appearance.

A message that suggests he’s proven to separate himself from other artists, the post’s caption reads: “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type.”

The cryptic caption is intended to convey a philosophy about ambition, discipline, and the distinction between action and empty talk. However, the post lead photo of a shirtless Drake in front of a bar mirror marks the first time the rap star has shown his body since the rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. Another clip in the post shows the rap star jogging shirtless on a trail in Bexar County, Texas.

Fans quickly flooded his comments and social media with jokes about "abs etching," bypassing the inspirational caption. “Those might be the fakest abs I’ve ever seen,” tweeted an X user.

Drake ICEMAN

Drake’s abs were a trending topic during the rap battle with Lamar. K.Dot alluded to Drake having abs transplants, which led to Metro Boomin and Rick Ross creating a viral moment titled “BBL Drizzy.” Drake joked about the phrase in the song with Sexyy Red called “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Alongside “abs etching,” fans would comment with the Kendrick Lamar verse referencing his abs on “Eurphoria.” “Let your core audience stomach that,” K.Dot raps. “Then tell’em where you get your abs from / V12, it’s a fast one.”

On social media, the jokes about the latest post were creative and limitless. “It’s the running video to try to counter the ab etching allegations for me,” commented a fan.

Another followed with, “No way are we supposed to be believe those abs are real with running form like that.”

Analyzing the rap star’s physique, an X user tweeted, “These are legit no cap, the fakest abs think I've ever seen? Like. Look at his arms, he skip arms and focus only on stomach? Kendrick really must be a prophet.”