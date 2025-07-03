Benzino Shuts Down Viral Drake Comparisons

BY Caroline Fisher 433 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Benzino Drake Comparisons Hip Hop News
attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California.
Recently, side-by-side photos of Drake and Benzino went viral amid rumors that the Toronto rapper allegedly has fake abs.

Benzino never fails to set the record straight when he feels it's necessary. He did just this earlier this week after a post comparing him to Drake went viral. The post featured side-by-side photos of both of them, but according to the Source icon, the image of him they used was doctored.

“The next time you post a pic of me comparing me to @drake make sure yall don’t use a photoshopped one off the internet,” he wrote on Instagram, per AllHipHop. “I got a bunch of dope gym pics on here you can use. Keep mind I’ll be 60 in 2 weeks so make it make sense you weirdos.”

Benzino also included a real photo of himself, proving that his hard work at the gym has paid off. He's been open about his dedication to staying fit in the past, crediting it for helping him feel his best in a 2024 interview.

“These last few months I’ve been hitting the gym like I never had before,” he explained at the time. “It feels amazing. There’s nothing that these younger guys are doing that I can’t do, and that alone feels good.”

Read More: Drake And French Montana Reunite And Win $12 Million During Kick Stream

Drake Abs

As for Drake, he took to social media last week to share a shirtless mirror selfie. "I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type," he captioned it. The photo led some users to question the authenticity of his abs, and to speculate that he could have had them surgically enhanced.

Amid the controversy, many hip-hop fans also looked back on some of Kendrick Lamar's lyrics from his Drake diss track "Euphoria."

"Let your core audience stomach that, then tell 'em where you get your abs from / V12, it's a fast one, baow-baow-baow, last one," he raps. At the time of writing, Drake has not addressed the rumors.

Read More: Drake’s Lawyers Allege UMG Is Covering Up Artist Exploitation Amid Defamation Case

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.6K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.6K
drake Music Rick Ross Has Internet Cackling For This Image That Trolls Drake's Suspicious Abs 7.0K