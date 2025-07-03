Benzino Shuts Down Viral Drake Comparisons

Benzino never fails to set the record straight when he feels it's necessary. He did just this earlier this week after a post comparing him to Drake went viral. The post featured side-by-side photos of both of them, but according to the Source icon, the image of him they used was doctored.

“The next time you post a pic of me comparing me to @drake make sure yall don’t use a photoshopped one off the internet,” he wrote on Instagram, per AllHipHop. “I got a bunch of dope gym pics on here you can use. Keep mind I’ll be 60 in 2 weeks so make it make sense you weirdos.”

Benzino also included a real photo of himself, proving that his hard work at the gym has paid off. He's been open about his dedication to staying fit in the past, crediting it for helping him feel his best in a 2024 interview.

“These last few months I’ve been hitting the gym like I never had before,” he explained at the time. “It feels amazing. There’s nothing that these younger guys are doing that I can’t do, and that alone feels good.”

Drake Abs

As for Drake, he took to social media last week to share a shirtless mirror selfie. "I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type," he captioned it. The photo led some users to question the authenticity of his abs, and to speculate that he could have had them surgically enhanced.

Amid the controversy, many hip-hop fans also looked back on some of Kendrick Lamar's lyrics from his Drake diss track "Euphoria."