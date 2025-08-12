Benzino Launches OnlyFans To Flaunt His Physique

BY Caroline Fisher 284 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Benzino OnlyFans Hip Hop News
FAIRBURN, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Benzino attends Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration on October 31, 2023 in Fairburn, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Benzino, he puts in plenty of work at the gym, so he enjoys putting his body on full display.

Benzino has made plenty of headlines as of late for feuding with his peers. Now, however, he's captured fans' attention for a completely different reason. Earlier this week, the Source icon hopped online to announce that he's launched an OnlyFans. According to him, he puts in work at the gym and enjoys putting his physique on full display. “The only reason I got OnlyFans is because I work out," he explained, per AllHipHop. "So I like to show my body."

Reportedly, his profile features several shirtless photos, workout clips, progress pics, and more. His OnlyFans endeavor first began back in 2020. It looks like this time around, he's more committed than ever to flaunting his bod.

Benzino has been open about his fitness journey in the past, revealing last year that working out is what's made him feel his best.

Read More: Benzino Accuses Fat Joe Of Helping Tank The Ratings Of BET Hip-Hop Awards

Benzino OnlyFans
"Mixed Girl" Private Atlanta Screening
Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“These last few months I’ve been hitting the gym like I never had before,” he said during an interview at the time. “It feels amazing. There’s nothing that these younger guys are doing that I can’t do, and that alone feels good.”

Benzino even got compared to Drake earlier this year amid rampant rumors that the Toronto rapper had his abs surgically enhanced. The personality was quick to shut the viral comparisons down, however, encouraging social media users to use a real photo of him next time they decided they want to post a side-by-side.

“The next time you post a pic of me comparing me to @drake make sure yall don’t use a photoshopped one off the internet,” he demanded at the time. “I got a bunch of dope gym pics on here you can use. Keep mind I’ll be 60 in 2 weeks so make it make sense you weirdos.”

Read More: 50 Cent Drags Benzino's New Music Through The Mud: "The Worst S**t I Heard This Year"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Benzino Drake Comparisons Hip Hop News Music Benzino Shuts Down Viral Drake Comparisons 1080
Big Sean Fake Ab Allegations Drake Hip Hop News Music Big Sean Denies Fake Ab Allegations As Social Media Users Compare Him To Drake 5.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.7K
"Hollywood Hearts" Atlanta Premiere Music Benzino Claims Michael Jackson Thanked Him For Eminem Diss 1.8K
Comments 1