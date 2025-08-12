Benzino Launches OnlyFans To Flaunt His Physique

Benzino has made plenty of headlines as of late for feuding with his peers. Now, however, he's captured fans' attention for a completely different reason. Earlier this week, the Source icon hopped online to announce that he's launched an OnlyFans. According to him, he puts in work at the gym and enjoys putting his physique on full display. “The only reason I got OnlyFans is because I work out," he explained, per AllHipHop. "So I like to show my body."

Reportedly, his profile features several shirtless photos, workout clips, progress pics, and more. His OnlyFans endeavor first began back in 2020. It looks like this time around, he's more committed than ever to flaunting his bod.

Benzino has been open about his fitness journey in the past, revealing last year that working out is what's made him feel his best.

Benzino OnlyFans

Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“These last few months I’ve been hitting the gym like I never had before,” he said during an interview at the time. “It feels amazing. There’s nothing that these younger guys are doing that I can’t do, and that alone feels good.”

Benzino even got compared to Drake earlier this year amid rampant rumors that the Toronto rapper had his abs surgically enhanced. The personality was quick to shut the viral comparisons down, however, encouraging social media users to use a real photo of him next time they decided they want to post a side-by-side.