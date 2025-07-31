50 Cent Drags Benzino's New Music Through The Mud: "The Worst S**t I Heard This Year"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 743 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Benzino New Music Worst Hip Hop News
Jan 18, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper and actor 50 Cent smiles for a photo before the game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The feud between 50 Cent and Benzino is a hip-hop mainstay at this point, much like Fif's many other beefs.

50 Cent has no mercy online, and when he wants to clown Benzino in particular, he rarely gives any sort of benefit of the doubt. Via Twitter, he recently took yet another shot at one of his many hip-hop rivals, and this time around, it actually relates to the music.

The Source's former editor recently dropped a new trap-flavored freestyle, and the G-Unit mogul was not impressed at all. "Yo this is the worst s**t I heard this year, TF wrong with him he 60 years old bro. Nah this ain’t it!" he wrote on social media, including a video of the freestyle.

It's unclear if 50 maybe thought 'Zino had some shots for him on this new song. But either way, he rarely passes up on an opportunity to fan the flames. It's just another escalation, and those don't often come with a lot of context.

After all, 50 Cent laughs off Benzino's challenges time and time again, whether it's over snitching allegations or boxing bouts. But that hasn't stopped either MC from preserving their long-standing war of words.

Read More: Rick Ross Goes Off On 50 Cent After His Latest Trolling Attempt Backfires

Benzino 50 Cent Beef

"We can get in the ring, and I'll beat your a**, Curtis," Benzino recently told 50 Cent online. "Yeah. Me and you could get in the ring for that money. 3 rounds, I'll whoop you. You big and sloppy and too stiff. And I don't believe all that golden glove s**t. Alright, we gon' put that to the side. Mayweather, holler at me. Believe me. I'll be his Huckleberry."

"I don't give a f**k about no Internet. I'm solid," he went on. "50 Cent, you're a p***y. My nephew, you're a p***y. If there's any real, real issues, I'm not hard to find. But that's a fact. What I just said was fact. And the paperwork's out there. So I don't want to hear about no snitching s**t. I don't want to hear it."

We will see if these two ever bury the hatchet, which seems just as likely as Kendrick Lamar and Drake letting bygones be bygones. We'll see what the next move to clown is for both artists.

Read More: 50 Cent Takes A Shot At Kanye West & Bianca Censori Over Near-Nude Outfit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Benzino 50 Cent Boxing Match Snitching Claims Hip Hop News Music Benzino Confidently Challenges 50 Cent To A Boxing Match To Settle Snitching Claims 2.1K
50 Cent Taunts Benzino Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Taunts Benzino With Snitching Allegations After Boxing Match Challenge 1423
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.1K
Presley Ann/Getty Images Gram 50 Cent Taunts Young Buck & Benzino For Allegedly Dating Transgenders 34.3K
Comments 0