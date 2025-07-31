50 Cent has no mercy online, and when he wants to clown Benzino in particular, he rarely gives any sort of benefit of the doubt. Via Twitter, he recently took yet another shot at one of his many hip-hop rivals, and this time around, it actually relates to the music.

The Source's former editor recently dropped a new trap-flavored freestyle, and the G-Unit mogul was not impressed at all. "Yo this is the worst s**t I heard this year, TF wrong with him he 60 years old bro. Nah this ain’t it!" he wrote on social media, including a video of the freestyle.

It's unclear if 50 maybe thought 'Zino had some shots for him on this new song. But either way, he rarely passes up on an opportunity to fan the flames. It's just another escalation, and those don't often come with a lot of context.

After all, 50 Cent laughs off Benzino's challenges time and time again, whether it's over snitching allegations or boxing bouts. But that hasn't stopped either MC from preserving their long-standing war of words.

Benzino 50 Cent Beef

"We can get in the ring, and I'll beat your a**, Curtis," Benzino recently told 50 Cent online. "Yeah. Me and you could get in the ring for that money. 3 rounds, I'll whoop you. You big and sloppy and too stiff. And I don't believe all that golden glove s**t. Alright, we gon' put that to the side. Mayweather, holler at me. Believe me. I'll be his Huckleberry."

"I don't give a f**k about no Internet. I'm solid," he went on. "50 Cent, you're a p***y. My nephew, you're a p***y. If there's any real, real issues, I'm not hard to find. But that's a fact. What I just said was fact. And the paperwork's out there. So I don't want to hear about no snitching s**t. I don't want to hear it."