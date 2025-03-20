Benzino Rips Interviewer To Shreds For Suggesting He Fumbled “The Source”

Benzino recently appeared on The Big Dookie Chain podcast, where he was asked about his experience as one of the heads of The Source magazine. Unfortunately, however, the conversation quickly took a turn for the worse. When host Chris Tash suggested that he "fumbled" it, Benzino went off, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the disrespect.

“What gives you the right to say something that I fumbled as big as the f**king Source, as much as it did," he asked. “You ain’t Hip-Hop, you ain’t done sh*t, and you’re just a fan-boy. That’s it, nothing else." He continued, telling Tash “I don’t think you know what the f**k you’re talking about.” Benzino didn't stop there, however. He went on to claim the podcast was “giving off a hater vibe," calling him “one of these miserable white guys that wants to be accepted so bad."

Benzino On The Source

“Eat a dick. F**k you and your questions,” he added. At the time of writing, Benzino has yet to address the outburst. He did reflect on his time at The Source during an appearance on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast back in 2023, however. At the time, he admitted that it wasn't an easy learning process for him, and that he didn't always handle things the way he should have. "I had to learn and grow into this because I did not grow up with this,” he explained. “I grew up with other s**t. So, I was an a**hole sometimes. And I know that. I wasn’t right."