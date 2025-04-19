Benzino Slams Music Executives For Allegedly Burying Eminem’s Racist Lyrics

Benzino and Eminem have a long history of not getting along, and it looks like their feud won't be coming to an end any time soon.

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, the Source icon explained why he thinks music industry insiders deliberately buried some of the Grammy-winning rapper's racist lyrics. “Why is he so scared in 20-something years of his career to do interviews with Black media?” he asked, per AllHipHop. “He’ll expose himself.”

Benzino went on to point out Eminem's early work, which has been criticized for the use of racial slurs. He described this as evidence of a double standard, and said Black artists would face more severe backlash for less. According to him, Eminem was 21 when the lyrics were recorded. He says the label, however, “came out and said he was 16 and he had a Black girlfriend.”

Benzino The Source

He slammed Universal along with Jimmy Iovine, accusing them of "insulting" the intelligence of Black communities and hip-hop fans. “They got in a room and said, ‘We have to fix this,’" he alleged, insisting they crafted a narrative to protect Eminem's image.

This isn't the only rant Benzino has gone on in recent weeks, however. Last month, he appeared on The Big Dookie Chain podcast. He got into an awkward spat with host Chris Tash, who suggested he "fumbled" The Source. Benzino quickly made it clear that he didn't appreciate the disrespect.