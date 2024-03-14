Benzino Posts Montage Of Eminem Using The N-Word, Calls Him "Racist"

Benzino and Eminem have been at odds for some time now, and unfortunately, the release of the latter's "Doomsday Pt. 2" only stoked the feud. In the track, which appears on Lyrical Lemonade's album All Is Yellow, Em disses Benzino for his appearance, accuses him of being gay, and more. He even shuts down a hypothetical collab with The Source icon's daughter, Coi Leray.

Of course, Benzino was quick to fire back, responding with not one but two diss tracks. He's even currently gearing up to drop an accompanying music video for the second song, "Rap Elvis." In order to prepare for the unveiling, he decided to throw a few jabs at Slim Shady on Instagram. Earlier today, he reposted a compilation of the white rapper using the n-word throughout his career, originally crafted by @treehillsclub.

Benzino Prepares For "Rap Elvis" Visual By Putting Eminem On Blast

"Throughout history you always had some black people who will constantly make excuses for racist white people," Benzino captioned the post. "There will always be someone of color who thinks this is ok and it’s sad." He went on to tease his new video, which is expected to arrive shortly. It will follow the release of Eminem's "Doomsday Pt. 2" video, which dropped earlier this week. Benzino has high hopes for the video too, as evidenced by some of his latest comments about it.

“Oh y’all’s minds will be [mind blown emoji] when you see this,” he told fans of the upcoming visual. “I already [coffin emoji] him with [‘Rap Elvis’] so when I drop the video he’s permanently [headstone emoji] RIP.” What do you think of Benzino posting a compilation of Eminem using the N-word? Are you surprised? What about their ongoing feud? Are you looking forward to watching Benzino's "Rap Elvis" music video when it finally drops? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

