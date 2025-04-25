Flo Milli & T-Pain Give Us The Red Light Special In New Collaboration "Gripper"

Flo Milli and T-Pain take us back to the strip club in their sensual track "Gripper."

The collaboration is a confident, genre-blending track that reimagines a 2000s classic through a modern, female lens. Released on her 2024 album Fine Ho, Stay, the song samples T-Pain’s 2005 hit “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper),” flipping the original male-centered narrative into one of feminine power and sexual agency.

Flo’s lyrics are bold and unapologetic, reclaiming the stripper fantasy and challenging gender norms. Where T-Pain once admired from afar, Flo Milli steps into the spotlight as the subject and the storyteller, asserting her autonomy with swagger and style. This empowerment narrative is consistent with her larger body of work, which celebrates self-worth, confidence, and individuality.

T-Pain’s presence doesn’t just add nostalgia—it enhances the song’s authenticity. His silky melodies and vocoder tones provide a smooth contrast to Flo Milli’s sharper delivery, making for an engaging dynamic. The chemistry between the two underscores the evolution of both artists: T-Pain embracing his legacy, and Flo Milli expanding hers.

Musically, “Gripper” blends early 2000s R&B textures with trap-influenced drums and modern polish. The production balances throwback vibes with contemporary edge, highlighting Flo Milli’s ability to honor the past while staying firmly in the present.

Overall, “Gripper” is more than a remix—it’s a reclamation. Flo Milli doesn’t just pay homage to a cultural touchstone; she reinvents it. The track positions her as a savvy, self-possessed artist who knows how to command both nostalgia and now.

“Gripper” - Flo Milli Ft. T-Pain

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, I can see that thing grippin' on me (Me)

I'm in the back, don't know how to act, I got the best seat in the house

Feel like it ain't one in ten, it's gon' be three (Three)

Didn't your mama teach you not to snatch nothin'?