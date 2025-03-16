Flo Milli's Baby Daddy Revealed To Be Kodak Black's Artist G6Reddot At Baby Shower

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 513 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Flo Milli does a selfie while performing at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Flo Milli pregnancy has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced in 2024. She deflected the rumors with new album, Fine, Ho Shit.

Flo Milli and G6reddot, Kodak Black affiliate, celebrated their soon-to-arrive son, Sixx, with a stylish baby shower over the weekend. The couple made a striking entrance, with Flo Milli dazzling in a gold gown while G6reddot matched the party’s chrome-inspired theme in a cream-colored outfit. The event blended shades of blue, silver, black, and gold, creating a sleek, modern aesthetic. Flo and G6reddot's relationship has been unknown until now. Naturally, the revelation sparked a series of questions including how the couple met, future plans, and collaborations.

Before stepping away from the spotlight to focus on motherhood, Flo Milli gave fans one last unforgettable performance. On March 11, 2025, she took the stage at San Diego State University, delivering a high-energy set despite being nine months pregnant. Ignoring her doctor’s advice to rest, she powered through hits like “Conceited” and the viral favorite “Never Lose Me,” proving her dedication to her craft.

More: Flo Milli Is Performing All The Way Up To Delivery As She Rocks San Diego State At 9 Months

Flo Milli & G6Reddot

After the show, she shared a glimpse into her journey on Instagram, posting snapshots from the night, an ultrasound image, and a candid bathroom photo that featured a mysterious figure in the background. Fans quickly identified him as G6reddot, finally putting rumors to rest about the identity of her child’s father. Speculation about her pregnancy had been swirling since November 2024, when she teased an unreleased track sampling T-Pain’s “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper).” At first, she playfully shut down the rumors, joking, “Damn, I can’t be bloated?” But by the end of the month, she made it official, confirming that she was expecting.

Now, with her baby shower marking the final stretch before welcoming her son, Flo Milli embraces a new chapter. From electrifying performances to personal milestones, she continues to command attention—both as an artist and as a soon-to-be mother. Flo Milli is expected to give birth any day now. The pregnancy has been great promotion for her career as she has received praise by Megan Thee Stallion and Latto.

More: Flo Milli Appears To Actually Be Pregnant After Debunking Previous Rumors
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park Music Flo Milli Is Performing All The Way Up To Delivery As She Rocks San Diego State At 9 Months 33
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Flo Milli Stuns In New Pictures While Fans Are Loving "Sunday Service" Remix 2.1K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Flo Milli Appears To Actually Be Pregnant After Debunking Previous Rumors 1042
2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals Music Flo Milli Urges Fans To Stop With The Ice Spice Comparisons 809