Flo Milli's Baby Daddy Revealed To Be Kodak Black's Artist G6Reddot At Baby Shower

Flo Milli and G6reddot, Kodak Black affiliate, celebrated their soon-to-arrive son, Sixx, with a stylish baby shower over the weekend. The couple made a striking entrance, with Flo Milli dazzling in a gold gown while G6reddot matched the party’s chrome-inspired theme in a cream-colored outfit. The event blended shades of blue, silver, black, and gold, creating a sleek, modern aesthetic. Flo and G6reddot's relationship has been unknown until now. Naturally, the revelation sparked a series of questions including how the couple met, future plans, and collaborations.

Before stepping away from the spotlight to focus on motherhood, Flo Milli gave fans one last unforgettable performance. On March 11, 2025, she took the stage at San Diego State University, delivering a high-energy set despite being nine months pregnant. Ignoring her doctor’s advice to rest, she powered through hits like “Conceited” and the viral favorite “Never Lose Me,” proving her dedication to her craft.

Flo Milli & G6Reddot

After the show, she shared a glimpse into her journey on Instagram, posting snapshots from the night, an ultrasound image, and a candid bathroom photo that featured a mysterious figure in the background. Fans quickly identified him as G6reddot, finally putting rumors to rest about the identity of her child’s father. Speculation about her pregnancy had been swirling since November 2024, when she teased an unreleased track sampling T-Pain’s “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper).” At first, she playfully shut down the rumors, joking, “Damn, I can’t be bloated?” But by the end of the month, she made it official, confirming that she was expecting.