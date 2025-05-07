Flo Milli Shuts Down Critics' Complaints About Postpartum Performance

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: Flo Milli backstge during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Some fans were concerned when Flo Milli performed at RiverBeat Music Festival last week, just days after announcing her son's arrival.

In April, Flo Milli and G6Reddot welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy named Sixx. “Yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew,” she declared at the time, unveiling an adorable photo of the child. While fans are glad to see her embarking on a new era in life, some had concerns after learning she performed at RiverBeat Music Festival last week. This was just a few days after she announced her son's arrival, and led many to wonder whether or not she was prioritizing her wellbeing.

According to the femcee, however, they've got it all wrong. In various tweets, she shut the speculation down, defending her family and making it clear she wanted to perform.

"Its yall really thinking i had my baby 9 days ago," she wrote, as captured by AllHipHop. “God forbid a girl just wanna feel like herself again and perform.”

Flo Milli went on to respond to an X user questioning where her support system is amid this transition. “Flo Milli’s n***a don’t got a job?” they asked. “Why is she already performing? Where is her family and friends?”

Who Is G6Reddot?

“Ho go choke on a d*ck and die before you speak on me, my child’s father or my family," she fired back. Obviously, Flo Milli isn't willing to let critics spread false narratives about her loves ones, and supporters can't blame her. Following the birth of their child, G6Reddot also took to social media to celebrate his arrival, and to share some thoughts about fatherhood.

“Welcome my first born sixx,” he said at the time. “It’s not easy being a black father in America Dey already counting me out.”

G6Reddot is an artist from Florida who was once signed to Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang imprint, per VIBE. He's known for his work with the likes of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Of course, he's also worked alongside the mother of his child, Flo Milli.

