Earlier this year, Flo Milli welcomed her first child with G6Reddot, a baby boy named Sixx. The femcee's fans didn't know much about her relationship with her child's father when she announced her pregnancy, and for the most part, they've continued to keep it lowkey. During a recent stream with N3on, however, G6Reddot opened up to viewers about some of the struggles he's faced since his child's arrival.

"You can get me to 1000 followers?" he asked the streamer, as captured by Live Bitez. "'Cause I'm f*cked up right now. You know, life's hard. I just had a baby and sh*t." When asked whether or not having a child changed him as a person, G6Reddot simply said, "I started going broker."

"That's why I'm trying to start on Twitch," he added. The rapper's remarks have earned mixed reactions from Instagram users. While many are roasting him, some are commending him for being vulnerable. Others point out that more than likely, he's trolling, and doing just fine financially.

G6Reddot's remarks come just a few months after social media users expressed concern for Flo Milli because she performed at RiverBeat Music Festival soon after announcing her son's birth. They wondered whether or not she was prioritizing her mental and physical wellbeing, even accusing her loved ones of failing to help her when she needed it the most.

According to her, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Amid the outcry, Flo Milli came to her circle's defense, and made it clear that she performed because she wanted to.

"Its yall really thinking i had my baby 9 days ago," she wrote at the time. “God forbid a girl just wanna feel like herself again and perform ... Ho go choke on a d*ck and die before you speak on me, my child’s father or my family."