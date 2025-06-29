Flo Milli is fighting copyright claims over her 2023 hit "Never Lose Me.

On the Billboard Hot 100, the song reached No. 15 and dominated several charts. According to the lawsuit, the new mom used a beat that was allegedly licensed exclusively to a Baltimore artist years earlier without permission.

The suit names Flo Milli, real name Tamia Monique Carter, as well as Detroit rappers Babyface Ray (Marcellus Rayvon Register) and 42 Dugg (Dion Marquise Hayes). It alleges that Milli sampled Ron Artest's track for Never Lose Me and that Ron Artest himself infringed the protected work.

Gerreaux Katana's beat “Youu” is central to the case. The Baltimore songwriter Shamar Deal purchased "Youu" on Traktrain, a site that sells rap instrumentals, and secured an exclusive 10-year license.

By relicensing the beat to Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg in 2023, Katana broke their contract. The Detroit artists used “Youu” as the basis for Ron Artest, which Flo Milli sampled. According to Deal, both songs violate his rights, and he is the only artist who is legally permitted to use the beat.

Flo Milli “Never Lose Me” Lawsuit

“As plaintiff currently holds the exclusive right to the composition, the incorporation of the composition in Ron Artest and "Never Lose Me" constitutes copyright infringement,” said Deal’s attorney, Larry Zerner.

The suit demands at least $1 million in damages. EMPIRE and Sony Music are also named in the lawsuit. "Never Lose Me" became one of Flo Milli’s signature tracks. It peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay. The album debuted at No. 54 on the Billboard 200 in March 2025.

The song hit No. 7 on the Streaming Songs chart. Luminate reports Never Lose Me has earned 947.5 million official on-demand streams worldwide, with over 531 million in the U.S. The lawsuit adds a legal wrinkle to one of hip-hop’s biggest hits of the past year.