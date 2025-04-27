Welcome To Motherhood, Flo Milli & Congratulations New Dad, G6reddot

Flo Milli has stepped into a new chapter: motherhood.

On Friday, April 25, the Alabama rapper revealed the birth of her baby boy with a tender Instagram post. In the photo, Flo cradles her newborn, who wears nothing but a diaper, against her chest. The caption carried her unmistakable flair, urging fans to treat their "internet nephew" with care:

“Y’all bett not play bout y’all internet nephew,” she wrote.

The comments quickly overflowed with love. Latto, Halle Bailey, GloRilla, Rubi Rose, and countless others celebrated the news, offering congratulations and blessings.

Shortly after Flo’s announcement, G6reddot, the newborn’s father, also shared his own joy. Posting a carousel of photos featuring their son, he captioned his post, “Welcome my first born sixx. It’s not easy being a Black father in America. Dey already counting me out.”

His words resonated with many, a reminder of the challenges Black fathers often face.

Hints that Flo was nearing delivery appeared a day earlier. On Thursday, April 24, she posted a photo of a hospital bed with the caption, “Y’all pray for me.”

Support poured in immediately from fans and fellow artists alike, including J.I.D., Wale, and Latto.

Flo Milli Gave Birth

She first confirmed her pregnancy in November with a candid, humorous post on X. “Flo mommy s—t … I can’t even see my coochie no more that’s crazy,” she wrote, turning a vulnerable moment into one of wit and relatability.

Before her confirmation, fans had speculated about her pregnancy after a video surfaced of a man rubbing her visible baby bump. At the time, Flo brushed off the rumors, blaming the appearance on bloating.

Fittingly, the same song teased in that clip arrived in full on Friday. “Gripper,” featuring T-Pain, reimagines the Florida artist’s 2005 hit “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” with Flo's own unapologetic spin. The timing feels poetic, weaving together her journey of artistic reinvention and personal transformation.