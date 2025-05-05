Flo Milli fans are worried about her following her performance at RiverBeat Music Festival where she took the stage just days after giving birth. In response to a clip of her set, one fan wrote, "this is absolutely unacceptable" in a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the replies of the post, fans have been expressing their concern for Flo. "I wouldn’t be surprised if this was something she insisted on. I notice most of time girls that are famous, esp the rap girls, want to prove the baby isn’t holding them back and they can 'bounce back.' Extremely unfortunate and nonsensical," one user theorized. Another wrote: "Imma just pray for her wellness because I'm sure she would rather be home with her baby but I know she wanna get the bag. Tough choices as a working mother."

One more added: "These young people think it’s cute, but it’s literally not healthy. Doesn’t matter if you’re just walking across the stage and rapping, your body just went through one of the most traumatic things that it will ever go through (as far as how intense labor is on your body emotionally, physically, and all of that. Not saying she had a traumatic delivery)."

Flo Milli's Pregnancy

Flo Milli confirmed that she welcomed a baby boy on Instagram on Friday, April 25th. In the post, she showed herself holding the baby with the caption: “Yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew." Several celebrities wished her well in the comments section including Latto, Halle Bailey, GloRilla, Rubi Rose and more. Her followers also shared messages of support on that post as well.