Flo Milli Fans Are Concerned After She Performs At RiverBeat Music Festival Just Days After Giving Birth

BY Cole Blake 937 Views
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Flo Milli attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Flo Milli revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy in a post on her Instagram page on Friday, April 25th.

Flo Milli fans are worried about her following her performance at RiverBeat Music Festival where she took the stage just days after giving birth. In response to a clip of her set, one fan wrote, "this is absolutely unacceptable" in a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the replies of the post, fans have been expressing their concern for Flo. "I wouldn’t be surprised if this was something she insisted on. I notice most of time girls that are famous, esp the rap girls, want to prove the baby isn’t holding them back and they can 'bounce back.' Extremely unfortunate and nonsensical," one user theorized. Another wrote: "Imma just pray for her wellness because I'm sure she would rather be home with her baby but I know she wanna get the bag. Tough choices as a working mother."

One more added: "These young people think it’s cute, but it’s literally not healthy. Doesn’t matter if you’re just walking across the stage and rapping, your body just went through one of the most traumatic things that it will ever go through (as far as how intense labor is on your body emotionally, physically, and all of that. Not saying she had a traumatic delivery)."

Flo Milli's Pregnancy

Flo Milli confirmed that she welcomed a baby boy on Instagram on Friday, April 25th. In the post, she showed herself holding the baby with the caption: “Yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew." Several celebrities wished her well in the comments section including Latto, Halle Bailey, GloRilla, Rubi Rose and more. Her followers also shared messages of support on that post as well.

As for the father, Vibe has reported that it's rapper G6reddot. After Flo's announcement, he similarly wrote about the birth of a son. “Welcome my first born sixx,” he captioned the post, as caught by Billboard. “it’s not easy being a black father in America Dey already counting me out.”

