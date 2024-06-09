Flo Milli Stuns In New Pictures While Fans Are Loving "Sunday Service" Remix

Flo Milli shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, on Saturday, following her appearance on Latto's new remix for her song, "Sunday Service." "B*tch I'm really HER f*ck wrong with n****s," she wrote in the caption. The pictures show her posing outside of a restroom at an unknown venue. In the comments section, fans showed plenty of love for the look.
The post comes as her "Sunday Service" verse has been going viral online. Users on X (formerly Twitter) have been praising it since Friday's release of the track. "Flo Milli met a Haitian man and never looked back lmao," one user joked in response to the new remix. Another fan posted: "Aye, all ass shaking aside, I’m loving this energy from the rap girlies uniting and every verse was tough. Now back to the ass shaking." Prior to the song's release, Flo, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of themselves dancing backstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour as a teaser.
Flo Milli Performs At Rolling Loud
Prior to the release of the "Sunday Service" remix, Flo made headlines for starring in a new campaign for Foot Locker and New Balance. Before that, she dropped her second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, in March. That project features collaborations with Anycia, Cardi B, SZA, Gunna, and Monaleo. It peaked at No. 54 on the US Billboard 200. The single, "Never Lose Me," became Flo's first song to land on the Billboard Hot 100.
Flo Milli Drops New Photos & Collaborates With Latto
Check out the latest Instagram post as well as a clip from the "Sunday Service" remix above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Flo Milli on HotNewHipHop.
