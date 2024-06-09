Flo Milli Stuns In New Pictures While Fans Are Loving "Sunday Service" Remix

Flo Milli is getting all sorts of love on social media.

Prior to the release of the "Sunday Service" remix, Flo made headlines for starring in a new campaign for Foot Locker and New Balance . Before that, she dropped her second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, in March. That project features collaborations with Anycia, Cardi B , SZA , Gunna , and Monaleo. It peaked at No. 54 on the US Billboard 200. The single, "Never Lose Me," became Flo's first song to land on the Billboard Hot 100.

The post comes as her "Sunday Service" verse has been going viral online. Users on X (formerly Twitter) have been praising it since Friday's release of the track. "Flo Milli met a Haitian man and never looked back lmao," one user joked in response to the new remix. Another fan posted: "Aye, all ass shaking aside, I’m loving this energy from the rap girlies uniting and every verse was tough. Now back to the ass shaking." Prior to the song's release, Flo, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of themselves dancing backstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour as a teaser.

Flo Milli shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, on Saturday, following her appearance on Latto's new remix for her song, " Sunday Service ." "B*tch I'm really HER f*ck wrong with n****s," she wrote in the caption. The pictures show her posing outside of a restroom at an unknown venue. In the comments section, fans showed plenty of love for the look.

About The Author

Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film & television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.