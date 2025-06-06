T-Pain Fooled Fans With Dramatic Video But Thanks Them With TP20 Fall Tour This October

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 109 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) T-Pain performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
T-Pain has collaborated with the biggest names in hip-hop and created some of the most memorable songs of the 2000s like "Bartender."

T-Pain had fans intrigued by his mysterious announcement earlier this week that had many alluding to the chart-topping recording artist retiring. The upcoming big news -- made with a dramatic video -- saw the "I'm Sprung" hitmaker pondering.

Pain didn't keep fans wonder for long. It was announced on Wednesday (June 4) he will be hitting the road this fall to celebrate his 20-year legacy. The TP20 Fall Tour is a thank you to the fans.

“This tour is not just a celebration, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone now who’s just catching onto the wave,” said T-Pain in a press release. “It’s for the college kids that played my records at all those parties. For those same people that are now parents and are putting their kids on to what they loved so much back in those days. It’s every karaoke night, every beat drop, every ‘T-Pain saved this song’ comment, every scream when I hit that stage. This isn’t just my story, this is our story. Because music doesn’t live in charts. It lives in people. Come celebrate the 20 years of T-Pain we’ve all gone through and the next 20 years that nobody’s ready for.”

More: T-Pain Hints At Retirement In Dramatic New Video

T-Pain TP20 Tour

His career began with "I'm Sprung." An auto-tune-driven Hip-Hop and R&B blended love song that had everyone curious about this new sound. Teddy P's buzz would evolve into superstardom throughout the early 2000s with classics such as "Can't Believe It," "Buy U A Drank," and "Low."

T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles and accumulated billions of streams. His resume includes Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and Kanye West. Teddy P's first contract was with Akon's Konvict Music.

The upcoming tour follows T-Pain's viral Coachella performance. It would result in fans and media outlets starting a campaign to have the entertainer as the next NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

Pain continues to release new music. He released his latest single, "Before I Die," in May.


More: Draya Michele Teases Boyfriend Jalen Green Over Thinking A T-Pain's Classic Song Was Brand New

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Power 106's Cali Christmas 2016 Original Content T-Pain Songs: Top 10 Best, Ranked 26.5K
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Original Content TBT: Early T-Pain 6.0K
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Music T-Pain Hints At Retirement In Dramatic New Video 924
The BRIT Awards 2023 - Show Music Harry Styles Hit In The Face With An Object During Show 503