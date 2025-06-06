T-Pain had fans intrigued by his mysterious announcement earlier this week that had many alluding to the chart-topping recording artist retiring. The upcoming big news -- made with a dramatic video -- saw the "I'm Sprung" hitmaker pondering.

Pain didn't keep fans wonder for long. It was announced on Wednesday (June 4) he will be hitting the road this fall to celebrate his 20-year legacy. The TP20 Fall Tour is a thank you to the fans.

“This tour is not just a celebration, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone now who’s just catching onto the wave,” said T-Pain in a press release. “It’s for the college kids that played my records at all those parties. For those same people that are now parents and are putting their kids on to what they loved so much back in those days. It’s every karaoke night, every beat drop, every ‘T-Pain saved this song’ comment, every scream when I hit that stage. This isn’t just my story, this is our story. Because music doesn’t live in charts. It lives in people. Come celebrate the 20 years of T-Pain we’ve all gone through and the next 20 years that nobody’s ready for.”

T-Pain TP20 Tour

His career began with "I'm Sprung." An auto-tune-driven Hip-Hop and R&B blended love song that had everyone curious about this new sound. Teddy P's buzz would evolve into superstardom throughout the early 2000s with classics such as "Can't Believe It," "Buy U A Drank," and "Low."

The upcoming tour follows T-Pain's viral Coachella performance. It would result in fans and media outlets starting a campaign to have the entertainer as the next NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.