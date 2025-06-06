News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
TP20
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
T-Pain Fooled Fans With Dramatic Video But Thanks Them With TP20 Fall Tour This October
T-Pain has collaborated with the biggest names in hip-hop and created some of the most memorable songs of the 2000s like "Bartender."
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
13 mins ago