LeBron James Gives Every Lakers Teammate Personalized Greeting In Pre-Game Ritual

LeBron James has gone viral for a very wholesome pre-game ritual. Ahead of the Lakers' game against the conference-leading Timberwolves. The short video has LeBron greeting each of his teammates with a personalized greeting, typically with a unique handshake. Everyone appears in high spirits and it appears to be a regular thing to hype the team before a big game. Examples of LeBron's handshakes include mustaches and head pats. Be sure to check out the full video below.

The Timberwolves have been one of the league's hottest teams this season. They enter this game against the Lakers with a record of 23-7 and have only lost a single game at home all season. Meanwhile, the Lakers have struggled this season and enter the game at 17-15. Furthermore, the Lakers have won just six games on the road. Despite this, the Lakers have won two of their last three games. However, the last time that the two teams met, on December 21, the Timberwolves came away with an eight-point win.

LeBron James Wants To Start Streaming

Meanwhile, LeBron has also suggested that he wants to start livestreaming his Madden games when he plays against other people. "Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand 👑," LeBron tweeted. Of course, the Lakers star was bombarded with suggestions ranging from Twitch to Rumble to Kick to OnlyFans. Overall, people were very excited to see it happen.

LeBron would become just the latest athlete to start streaming. Packers running back AJ Dillon has gone viral in recent months for late-night Twitch streams of Farming Simulator. Dillon's activities were particularly notable because he would often be seen streaming late into the night on days before the Packers had games. Would you like to see LeBron stream Madden? Who would you like to see him play against? Let us know in the comments.

