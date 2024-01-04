Bronny James "Finding His Groove" As He Throws Down Huge Dunk Against Cal

Bronny James is "finding his groove" according to USC head coach Andy Enfield as the freshman scored 10 in the Trojans' Pac-12 home opener against Cal. "When he first got back, he was on a [tighter] minutes restriction and he [was] kind of antsy about what to do. But now he's starting to get into his groove and starting to become the player that everybody knows he is," Enfield said. James also added to his highlight reel with a thundering alley-oop dunk set up by fellow freshman Isiah Collier.

The Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak in conference play to grab an 82-74 win over Cal. Boogie Ellis led USC with 15 points as the team moved back to .500. The game against Cal was the first of three consecutive home games at home for the Trojans, with Stanford and Washington State both visiting the Galen Center over the next six days. The team will be hoping to ride the momentum of their Cal win, as it marked just their second victory in their last seven games. USC hasn't won back-to-back games since beating Brown and Seton Hall in November.

LeBron James Wants To Start Streaming

Meanwhile, Bronny's father LeBron recently suggested that he wants to start livestreaming his Madden games when he plays against other people. "Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand 👑," LeBron tweeted. Of course, the Lakers star was bombarded with suggestions ranging from Twitch to Rumble to Kick to OnlyFans. Overall, people were very excited to see it happen.

LeBron would become just the latest athlete to start streaming. Packers running back AJ Dillon has gone viral in recent months for late-night Twitch streams of Farming Simulator. Dillon's activities were particularly notable because he would often be seen streaming late into the night on days before the Packers had games. Would you like to see LeBron stream Madden? Who would you like to see him play against? Let us know in the comments.

