LeBron James Blasts NBA After Game-Tying Shot Controversy

LeBron James has put the NBA on blast after a seemingly game-tying three-point was ruled as a two-pointer against the Timberwolves. Trailing 107-104, LeBron hit what he thought was a game-tying three. However, the bucket was ruled as a two and the Lakers would go on to lose 108-106 after Anthony Edwards drew a game-sealing foul. "What the hell do we got replay for? What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong? It's just like, who is a part of the replay center? Like, do we got robots in there making Teslas? Like, what's going on?" LeBron lamented, discussing the NBA's replay system.

Furthermore, LeBron argued it was an obvious three. "I mean, it's obvious it's a 3. My foot was behind the line. You can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see the wood on the floor, the space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. Stevie Wonder can see that, champ," LeBron continued. However, the floor chief disputed LeBron's claims after the game. "The play was ruled a 2-point field goal on the floor during live play. After video review, there wasn't clear and conclusive evidence to overturn it from a 2 to a 3, and that's why it stood as a 2-point field goal," Tony Brothers said.

Boosie Badazz Blasts NBA Refs

However, LeBron isn't the only person who has been frustrated with the officiating this season. Boosie Badazz vented his frustration earlier this year about the high number of technical fouls being called in the NBA this season. “THE NBA NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THESE TECHINACAL FOULS FOR DUNKING N STARING AFTER THE DUNK SMH YALL TAKING AWAY FROM THE GAME N THE COMPETITIVENESS OF THE ATHLETES. ITS OUT OF CONTROL AT THIS POINT. PLAYERS N FANS DESERVE BETTER," the rapper tweeted.

The post came just a few days after Boosie became heated at the refs during a Hawks game he was in attendance for. Boosie filmed himself yelling at the refs from the stands and later went live to further vent his frustrations. “I gotta make this announcement. We got cheated by the referees tonight. I’m so disappointed by the refs tonight. Only person that called a good game was the tall guy with the bald head … Referees called a bad game.” Boosie lamented. Additionally, the game in question was a 117-109 Atlanta loss to Miami.

