LeBron James Stars In New Louis Vuitton Campaign

LeBron James is the face of a new Louis Vuitton campaign. The Lakers star appeared in a range of sharp Louis Vuitton outfits in a cityscape setting. "LeBron James lends himself to Pharrell Williams' debut collection, embodying the audacious energy and trailblazing vision of the Maison's next menswear chapter," the fashion house said. Of course, these fits aren't for everyone, especially considering that the total outfit cost is nearly $14,000.

However, modeling for Pharrell isn't the only venture that LeBron has been up to. He has also suggested that he wants to start livestreaming his Madden games when he plays against other people. "Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand 👑," LeBron tweeted. Of course, the Lakers star was bombarded with suggestions ranging from Twitch to Rumble to Kick to OnlyFans. Overall, people are very excited to see it happen.

Read More: Lakers & Darvin Ham Suffering A "Disconnect" Due To Coach's Lineup Decisions

LeBron Blasts NBA Officials For Over Shot Call

However, it's not all been sharp suits for LeBron. Just before the new year, the veteran went in on NBA officials over a controversial shot call. Trailing 107-104 against Minnesota, LeBron hit what he thought was a game-tying three. However, the bucket was ruled as a two and the Lakers would go on to lose 108-106 after Anthony Edwards drew a game-sealing foul. "What the hell do we got replay for? What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong? It's just like, who is a part of the replay center? Like, do we got robots in there making Teslas? Like, what's going on?" LeBron lamented, discussing the NBA's replay system.

Furthermore, LeBron argued it was an obvious three. "I mean, it's obvious it's a 3. My foot was behind the line. You can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see the wood on the floor, the space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. Stevie Wonder can see that, champ," LeBron continued. However, the floor chief disputed LeBron's claims after the game. "The play was ruled a 2-point field goal on the floor during live play. After video review, there wasn't clear and conclusive evidence to overturn it from a 2 to a 3, and that's why it stood as a 2-point field goal," Tony Brothers said.

Read More: LeBron James Gives Every Lakers Teammate Personalized Greeting In Pre-Game Ritual

[via]