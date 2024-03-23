Future & Metro Boomin Trust No One On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

March has been an amazing month for new hip-hop, and we're once again here to round up the best of the best of the genre's new releases this week on our Fire Emoji playlist update. Leading the way, to absolutely no one's surprise, is the new album from Future and Metro Boomin, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. There are a lot of highlights to talk about, but it's clear that one in particular is driving fans wild. Kendrick Lamar's feature on "Like That," dissing Drake and J. Cole, lit up the rap world, and there was another highly anticipated collab here that lived up to expectations. "Type S**t" also tapped Travis Scott and Playboi Carti for some great contributions, and the beat switch on "Ice Attack" is one of the most notable on the whole album.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we also have a new posthumous track from Mac Miller from the Watching Movies With The Sound Off era circa 2013. "The Quest" samples one of Jon Brion's contributions to the Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind soundtrack from 2004, and Mac would go on to work with Brion on 2018's Swimming and 2020's posthumous effort Circles. In fact, the track first appeared exclusively on WMWTSO's tenth anniversary vinyl last year, but is now on streaming services. It's a psychedelic, ethereal, and fast-flowing cut from the late Pittsburgh legend that absolutely deserves your ear.

In addition, this Fire Emoji update also showcases Big Sean's new track "Precision" which, along with his "Anderson Estate" freestyle, is leading up to his new album coming soon. As for this new single, though, it's decidedly more energetic, trap-based, and bombastic than his previous freestyle. The Michigan spitter unleashes a relentless barrage of bars while flipping through flows with ease. With this in mind, we can expect this upcoming LP to be as balanced , versatile, and passionate as his previous effort, 2020's Detroit 2.

Meanwhile, we also got a bouncy, woozy, and low-key single from LUCKI titled "All Love" that further cements his spot as one of the waviest and most effortlessly intoxicating figures in trap, plugg, and other adjacent genres today. Finally, we wanted to give a shoutout to "Save Me," the melancholy and drowsy new song from YNW Melly, YNW BSlime, and Jit4 Stan. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji release was this week down in the comments section below, as well as what else we missed. Check out the playlist above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

