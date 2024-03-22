YNW Melly YNW BSlime, Jit4 Stan, & Ynw4L Collab For Posse Love Cut "Save Me"

YNW Melly is still awaiting a result from the judges as to what his punishment is or is not. Of course, the the Florida rapper and singer was brought into custody for the murder of his YNW crewmates, Juvy and Sakchaser. That went down in February of 2019. In the meantime, YNW Melly has been semi-active lately in terms of music, as he returns with "Save Me."

This a love song with features from YNW BSlime, Jit4 Stan, and Ynw4L. Melly and Jit4 Stan are staying on topic about begging for a woman to be in their life. However, BSlime goes in a little bit different direction. With a title like "Save Me," YNW Melly was assuredly going to be the one referring to his case. But, BSlime is the one to do so instead.

Listen To "Save Me" By YNW Melly, YNW BSlime, Jit4 Stan, & Ynw4L

In the lyrics below, he pours out his emotions for his bandmate as he hopes he makes his way back into society soon. "Save Me" follows up YNW Melly's February single "772 Love Pt. 3 (Your Love)." That featured BSlime and 4L and had a similar focus about relationships. The last update we had about Melly's new trial date came back in January. People reporting about it and those involved were hoping for March 5 or soon after that. Maybe soon we will have an update on his situation.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Save Me," by YNW Melly, YNW BSlime, Jit4 Stan, and Ynw4L? Is this the better track than "772 Love Pt. 3 (Your Love)," why or why not? Do you see him dropping an album sometime soon? Who had the best performance on the song and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding YNW Melly, YNW BSlime, Jit4 Stan, and Ynw4L. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Swimming toxic, them piranhas, bet they eat your stomach

Hollow tips rip through your vest, I bet they eat your stomach

Locked my brother up, I swear, nobody seen this comin'

[?] nobody seen this bomin'

One of a kind, you know we turned a thing to something

You're losin' your mind, you're ridin' 'round with all hundreds

