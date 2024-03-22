SiR Presents Some Of Deepest Material On "HEAVY"

Inglewood, California's own SiR has been wowing us over the past few months with two incredible singles. January's "NO EVIL" was the Top Dawg entertainer's first solo single in a year and a half and it floored us. Perhaps his most powerful performance of his career in terms of vocals, it was an homage to the legend D'Angelo. It is a song that still burns for us two months later. Then, he came back in February with "KARMA" featuring fellow labelmate Isaiah Rashad. It was about staring down their mistakes and dealing with the consequences to follow.

Both of these personal tracks certainly did an excellent job at promoting SiR's long-awaited project HEAVY. This is the R&B veteran's first record since 2019's Chasing Summer which boasted hits like "Hair Down," "John Redcorn," and "You Can't Save Me." In a recent interview with That Good Sh*t, SiR talked about the meaning behind HEAVY. "What I'm talking about is the heaviest. Yeah I mean it's the truth, on steroids," he explains.

Listen To HEAVY By SiR

"People need to hear it I think. As much as it might hurt or as much as it might take you somewhere you don't want to be, it's what you need," SiR adds. You are going to get a HEAVY dosage of those messages across the record, and they are rewarding experiences. The production is rich, lush, beautiful and hard-hitting. SiR is bringing dynamic performances as well and so far we are enjoying tracks like "I'M NOT PERFECT," "SIX WHOLE DAYS," and "YOU."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, HEAVY, by SiR? Is this his best project to date, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Is the strongest TDE release this year, why or why not? Who had the best guest performance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding SiR. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative project posts throughout the week.

HEAVY Tracklist:

HEAVY (INTRO) IGNORANT with Ty Dolla $ign KARMA with Isaiah Rashad HEAVY SIX WHOLE DAYS NO EVIL POETRY IN MOTION with Anderson .Paak I'M NOT PERFECT with Ab-Soul YOU ONLY HUMAN SATISFACTION LIFE IS GOOD (feat. Scribz Riley) RICKY'S SONG NOTHING EVEN MATTERS TRYIN' MY HARDEST BRIGHTER

[Via]