Jorja Smith Taps Three French Rappers For "GO GO GO" EP

Jorja Smith has one of the most stunning voices in all of soul/pop/R&B. The veteran from the UK has been delivering some dreamy tracks for about eight years now. She has given fans a lot of singles and loosies since her debut in 2018, Lost & Found. However, after a long five-year wait, she came through with her sophomore tape falling or flying. Fans began to got word of it being in the works after Jorja Smith dropped her first solo single since May 2023, "GO GO GO."

The song was fun but also a middle finger to a man not wanting commitment. Pop rock in tone, it further showcased Jorja's multi-faceted abilities. Since falling or flying, she delivered a performance for The Color Purple soundtrack. However, nothing has really dropped since. But do not fret, Jorja decided to revive the fan-favorite "GO GO GO" for a new EP of the same name.

Listen To GO GO GO By Jorja Smith

In fact, "GO GO GO" is not the only song receiving some reworks. "Blue Lights" is also getting some love, as Jorja adds French rappers Josman and Dosseh to each one respectively. It is safe to say that she was inspired to do this based on Oboy's inclusion for a remix of "Come Over" which originally had Popcaan on it. Oboy's version is the third in the trio of French remakes. Be sure to check them out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, GO GO GO, by Jorja Smith? Is this one of her best songs in the last year or so, why or why not? Who added the most to three tracks and why? Was it worth adding Josman to "GO GO GO?"

GO GO GO Tracklist:

GO GO GO (feat. Josman) Blue Lights (feat. Dosseh) Come Over (feat. Oboy)

