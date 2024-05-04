Lovers & Friends Festival Canceled Due To Weather Conditions

BYGabriel Bras Nevares639 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesday
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 18: Latto and Usher attend Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesday at Red Martini on April 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Bad news for Vegas...

Folks in Las Vegas are feeling quite disappointed right now... at least, if they had tickets to attend the Lovers & Friends festival this year. Moreover, the music extravaganza celebrating many iconic artists from the '90s, 2000s, and beyond was scheduled to take place today (Saturday, May 4). Unfortunately, event organizers issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the event due to risky weather conditions, which is a saddening blow considering the wealth of amazing acts slated for it. These include Usher, Alicia Keys, Nas, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, and many more. This festival began in 2022 after COVID-19 delayed its premiere, it shut down early in its first year due to a reported shooting, but it ran smoothly last year.

"Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday," the statement read. "However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph. Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival.

Read More: Missy Elliott Premieres New Song During Lovers & Friends Festival Set

Missy Elliot Performs At Lovers & Friends 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Missy Elliott during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months," it continued. "We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are. Ticket holders who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days to the original form of payment."

Meanwhile, that mention of last year's Lovers & Friends wasn't completely without controversy, as performers Usher and Chris Brown had allegedly fought shortly prior. Regardless, here's wishing the best of luck for next year's rendition. Some of these artists have probably already addressed this online, whereas others will surely have something to say in the near future. Luck in Vegas is a fickle thing.

Read More: N.O.R.E. Gives Rare Show At Lovers & Friends Festival, Hints That It’s His Last

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2019 Essence Festival - Day 1Music50 Cent, Missy Elliott, & More To Perform At Lovers & Friends 20233.4K
Lovers &amp; Friends Music FestivalMusicUsher Performs At Lovers & Friends After Chris Brown Fight22.7K
Lovers &amp; Friends Music FestivalMusicChris Brown Downplays Lovers & Friends Altercation7.8K
Honeyland FestivalMusicMary J. Blige Says Her Lover & Friends Fest Inclusion Was A Mistake2.6K