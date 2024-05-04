Lovers & Friends Festival Canceled Due To Weather Conditions

Folks in Las Vegas are feeling quite disappointed right now... at least, if they had tickets to attend the Lovers & Friends festival this year. Moreover, the music extravaganza celebrating many iconic artists from the '90s, 2000s, and beyond was scheduled to take place today (Saturday, May 4). Unfortunately, event organizers issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the event due to risky weather conditions, which is a saddening blow considering the wealth of amazing acts slated for it. These include Usher, Alicia Keys, Nas, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, and many more. This festival began in 2022 after COVID-19 delayed its premiere, it shut down early in its first year due to a reported shooting, but it ran smoothly last year.

"Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday," the statement read. "However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph. Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival.

Read More: Missy Elliott Premieres New Song During Lovers & Friends Festival Set

Missy Elliot Performs At Lovers & Friends 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Missy Elliott during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months," it continued. "We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are. Ticket holders who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days to the original form of payment."

Meanwhile, that mention of last year's Lovers & Friends wasn't completely without controversy, as performers Usher and Chris Brown had allegedly fought shortly prior. Regardless, here's wishing the best of luck for next year's rendition. Some of these artists have probably already addressed this online, whereas others will surely have something to say in the near future. Luck in Vegas is a fickle thing.

Read More: N.O.R.E. Gives Rare Show At Lovers & Friends Festival, Hints That It’s His Last

[via]