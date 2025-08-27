Mary J Blige's Lawyers File A New Request Amid Ongoing Misa Hylton & Vado Dispute

BY Devin Morton
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mary-j-blige-special-court-request-hip-hop-news
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 19: Singer Mary J. Blige performs onstage during her "The For My Fans" tour at Little Caesars Arena on March 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Mary J Blige and Misa Hylton have been engaged in a legal battle for the last few months, and Blige recently made a new request.

In late April, Misa Hylton filed a lawsuit against Mary J Blige, alleging that Blige refused to release Vado‘s completed album unless he fully cut ties with Hylton. Both Hylton and Vado claimed Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, attempted to disrupt Vado's management agreement with Hylton's own M.I.S.A Management company. The deal entitled the agency to 20% of Vado's earnings.

Hylton alleged Blige brought the Harlem MC on private yachts, to luxury hotels, and other exclusive events where she wasn't invited in an attempt to manipulate him. Blige's security chief also allegedly warned Vado that he would “lose out on opportunities." Hylton and Vado are seeking $5 million in damages. Blige's company called the suit "utterly meritless."

In a new update to the proceedings, courtesy of AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, Mary J Blige and Beautiful Life Productions are seeking to have the lawsuit moved to the New York Supreme Court's Commercial Division.

Blige's lawyers submitted a formal request for the case's reassignment on Tuesday (August 26). They argue that the root of the case is a business dispute, and thus, requires oversight from the division of the court that handles business disputes. In their request, they also contend that M.I.S.A. Management may not actually be a legal business entity, and Blige herself did not sign the contract at the heart of this situation. As of writing, Judge Suzanne J. Adams has not issued a ruling.

Mary J Blige Lawsuit
Mary J Blige Hosts "The Love Album" Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Misa Hylton and Mary J. Blige attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Of course, Mary J Blige and Misa Hylton's relationship goes back decades. The two became friends when Hylton started working as Blige's stylist, shortly before the release of her debut album, What's The 411? Since then, they have enjoyed a dynamic that Hylton's lawyer, Nicholas Ramcharitar, described as "closer than biological sisters."

In addition to labeling Hylton's lawsuit as "meritless," Blige's team has previously blasted Vado's legal actions. They alleged that the MC failed to take the required steps before filing the suit, and that since Blige has no involvement in his record deal, it's clear that she was included "solely for the purposes of harassment."

