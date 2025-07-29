Mary J Blige Blasts Misa Hylton For Alleged Harassment Amid $5 Million Legal Battle

Mary J. Blige, playing her first show in Detroit proper in more than a decade, took the stage at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Kelly Jordan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this year, Misa Hylton filed a lawsuit against Mary J Blige over a messy dispute involving Harlem rapper Vado.

In May of this year, Misa Hylton hit her former friend Mary J Blige with a $5 million lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a dispute involving Harlem rapper Vado. Hylton is Vado's manager, and he's signed to Blige's label. Allegedly, he was supposed to join the songstress on tour, but that didn't end up happening. According to Hylton's attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar, his client has been "deeply affected" by this.

“Ms. Hylton did not want this to become a public matter,” Ramcharitar said earlier this year. “She exhausted every avenue before resorting to the courts.”

"These women were closer than biological sisters," he added. "Misa did everything to keep this private—calls, texts, even letters to Mary’s legal team. But after months of silence and missed obligations, we had no choice but to file. This lawsuit wasn’t Plan A—it was Plan Z."

Now, according to AllHipHop, Blige has officially responded to the suit. She and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, allege that it's “utterly meritless.” Furthermore, they allege that it's part of an attempt to damage Blige's reputation.

Misa Hylton Mary J Blige Lawsuit
2023 Harlem Day Featuring Mary J. Blige Presenting A Performance By WanMor
Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton attend Harlem Day on August 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Plaintiffs and their counsel appear to enjoy fabricating accusations that will be discussed in the press and on social media for the purposes of harassing Defendants and trying to coerce a favorable settlement,” her attorney Sarah M. Matz alleged.

Matz also alleged that Vado failed to take necessary steps before filing the suit like seeking mediation or providing notice. “Vado’s claims fare no better. Asserting a breach of contract claim against Blige individually is by itself sanctionable. Blige is not a party to Vado’s recording agreement nor has any other basis been pled against Blige, making it clear she was included solely for purposes of harassment,” she alleged.

The filing also seeks sanctions against the plantiffs and their attorneys.

