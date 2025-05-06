Diddy's criminal trial kicking off in New York on Monday as well as the lawsuit against Mary J. Blige are taking an "emotional toll" on Misa Hylton, according to her attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar. He spoke with AllHipHop about how she's handling the legal drama for an interview published earlier this week.

He began by explaining that she's focused on being a great mother to the kids she shares with Diddy. “The number one thing I can say about Misa Hylton is that she is a wonderful mother,” he said. “She has beautiful kids. Both Christian and Justin are fantastic young men. I’ve had the opportunity to meet them, work with them in some capacity, and it’s clear they are a testament to how well Misa and Sean raised them.”

Ramcharitar continued: “Now, with the trial going on, the kids being close to their father, and Misa maintaining a great working relationship with Sean, it’s been tough.”

As for how her and Vado's lawsuit against Mary J. Blige factors in, he added: “This has taken a real emotional toll on her. We genuinely tried everything we could to avoid this. Misa would call me five, six times a day. She’d call my office staff just as much, asking, ‘How do we keep her out of this? How do we not involve Mary?’ Because she didn’t want this. This isn’t what she needed right now."

Hylton is accusing Blige of allegedly refusing to release Vado‘s completed album unless he fully cut ties with her. Ramcharitar said: “But unfortunately, it became warranted. And yeah, it’s taken a toll. She’s not happy about it. This is not something we wanted to do. We tried for nearly a year to avoid this. But the breach had serious financial consequences for Misa, and it left Vado in limbo.”

Diddy Jury Selection

Jury selection in Diddy's long-awaited criminal trial finally kicked off on Monday. He appeared in court wearing formal wear, including a sweater and collared shirt. As caught by the New York Post, he reportedly admitted to the judge that he was "nervous."