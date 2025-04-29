Misa Hylton & Vado Hit Mary J Blige With Massive $5 Million Lawsuit

Misa Hylton has filed a lawsuit against Mary J Blige, alleging that she refused to release Vado‘s completed album unless he fully cut ties with her. According to AllHipHop, both Hylton and Vado claim Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, attempted to disrupt Vado's management agreement with Hylton's own M.I.S.A Management company. The deal entitled the agency to 20% of the rapper’s earnings.

Hylton alleges Blige brought Vado on private yachts, to luxery hotel meetings, as well as other exclusive events where she wasn't invited in an attempt to manipulate him. Blige's security chief also allegedly warned Vado that he would “lose out on opportunities” otherwise.

Vado signed with M.I.S.A Management on July 25, 2023, and with Beautiful Life Productions on October 1, 2023. After signing, he collaborated with Blige on the song, “Still Believe in Love."

Vado's Album

Vado ended up finishing his album in July of 2024, but according to private text messages, Blige allegedly refused to release it “as long as he stayed with M.I.S.A.” In the lawsuit, Hylton describes the situation as “economic servitude.” In turn, she and Vado are seeking $5 million in damages, which include breach of contract, emotional distress and interference with business relationships.

Mary J Blige previously described Vado as "family" during an interview after signing him back in 2023. "It's his time," she said, as caught by Vibe. "We're family. He's Misa's friend and he's my friend and we're all friends. We're family. We all listen to each other's stuff and paying attention to him the way I started paying attention to him closely, I was like, 'Why don't you hop on 'Still Believe?' And he did and blew my hair back. I said, 'Wow. It's his time.'"