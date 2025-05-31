Mary J. Blige Is Getting Ready To Take On Former Friend Misa Hylton In Court, Response On The Way

Mary J Blige and Misa Hylton’s legal battle has become a trending topic in today’s hip-hop as the two were once close friends. Hylton surprised the culture in April with her 5 million dollar lawsuit against Blige, claiming the singer interfered with a business partnership with rapper Vado.

On Friday (May 30), AllHipHop reported that Mary J. Blige is preparing a response to Hylton’s lawsuit. The singer and stylists are both preparing to take the issue to trial.

Blige and her legal squad aren’t layin’ down—while they’ve agreed on the court’s playbook, they’re not giving up any defenses. The clock’s ticking though, and she’s got until July 28, 2025, to clap back.

Breaking the news in April, AllHipHop reports that Mary’s Beautiful Life Productions company allegedly pressured Vado to ditch M.I.S.A. Management, Misa’s agency. That move reportedly cut Misa off from a 20% slice of Vado’s bag.

Court docs say Mary didn’t stop there. She allegedly blocked the rapper’s album, limited his touring bag, and held secret talks to convince him to break ties. Even worse, Misa claims Mary’s head of security—rumored to be her man—stepped in tryna take over Vado’s career moves and threatened he’d lose out if he stayed loyal to M.I.S.A.

Mary J. Blige Lawsuit

The suit says Blige’s moves caused major emotional and financial damage, and that Misa tried to squash it quietly. Her lawyer, Nicholas Ramcharitar, said she reached out through calls, texts, and legal letters, but got ghosted.

“This wasn’t the first option—it was the last resort,” he told AllHipHop. “These two were tighter than blood, but Mary left her no choice.”

Now, the decades-deep bond between two major players in hip-hop and fashion is torn apart. Meanwhile, Vado’s stuck in limbo, unable to drop music or stack paper. Misa’s takin’ it to court, claiming Mary’s interference stalled his whole hustle.