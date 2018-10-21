Romantic
- MusicNelly And Ashanti's Sweet New Year's Exchange, A Virtual Celebration Of LoveAwww, how cute!ByTallie Spencer13.3K Views
- SongsLil Tjay Shares Tender New Single "Give You What You Want"The Bronx rapper is pushing his career forward after surviving a shooting.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.3K Views
- RelationshipsChris Rock & Lake Bell's Romance Continues With Beautiful Boat Date In CroatiaThe couple looks to be getting more comfortable with PDA.ByHayley Hynes8.5K Views
- RelationshipsJustin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night OutThe Biebers have been showing off their love for each other.ByRex Provost27.1K Views
- GramTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Get Lovey-Dovey On The BeachTravis and Kylie are enjoying a romantic vacation.ByAlexander Cole27.9K Views
- RelationshipsLil Baby Delivers For Jayda Cheaves On Mother’s Day: New Car, New Birkins & A PartyCheaves was treated like a queen for the holiday.ByTaya Coates10.9K Views
- RelationshipsQuavo Has His Hands Full Of Saweetie During Yacht Date NightThe Icy Queen and King take their love to open waters.ByDre D.35.6K Views
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Says He's "In Love" During Picnic Date With Megan FoxMachine Gun Kelly said that he was "in love" on his IG story while he and rumoured girlfriend Megan Fox had a romantic picnic at sunset.ByLynn S.5.7K Views
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Spoils Ari Fletcher By Showering Her With Romantic GiftsThe honeymoon phase is in full swing.ByLynn S.18.4K Views
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Surprises Kylie Kenner With A House Full Of Roses: WatchWho knew Travis was such a romantic?ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views
- EntertainmentTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Put Cheating Drama To Bed With Straddling PicsKylie Jenner and Travis Scott look to be back to normal.ByAlex Zidel7.9K Views
- MusicRomeo Re-ignites Beef With Bow Wow Over "Angela Simmons Love Triangle"Angela Simmons sparks another senseless bidding war.ByDevin Ch95.2K Views
- MusicYFN Lucci & Reginae Carter Appear To Confirm Breakup RumorsLooks like YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter are done.ByAron A.6.5K Views
- MusicMeek Mill's Rumoured Girlfriend Janice Is Fine: Meet The New BooPeople can chill about Melii.ByZaynab75.0K Views
- MusicFuture Fires Off "What I Want In Women" PSAFuture turns the page: "It's over for you thots."ByDevin Ch8.1K Views
- MusicDiplo Shoots His Shot At Cardi BThe producer took a dip into her socials.ByZaynab11.1K Views
- MusicNipsey Hussle Finally Acknowledges His "Wife" Lauren LondonHe cuffed before getting cuffed.ByZaynab74.9K Views
- MusicOffset Is Trying To Get Cardi B Back But His Haters Stomp Him Out, Sources SayThey had been working on their relationship for "a hot minute."ByZaynab3.8K Views
- MusicChris Brown Plans To Shoot His Shot At Cardi B According To SourceWill the newly-single Bardi respond?ByZaynab163.8K Views
- MusicRihanna "Flattered" Drake Wanted To Start A Family With Her, According To InsiderCould this mean a potential reunion?ByZaynab33.9K Views
- MusicDiddy & Cassie's Breakup Was "Mutual" & Puff Still Single According To SourceThe couple's relationship has always been kept slightly private.ByZaynab31.4K Views