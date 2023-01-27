Lil Tjay Arrested Again, Attorney Calls It “So Unfortunate”
Tjay’s attorney released a statement and debunked rumors.
When it rains, it pours, and new reports state Lil Tjay has been arrested for the second time this month. The New York City rapper was previously detained while on his way to film a music video with Ice Spice. According to reports, Tjay was inside a vehicle with several other people when officers approached. They were said to have been in a no-idling zone, and soon, police searched the vehicle.
It was then that they allegedly located a firearm, and while the rapper wasn’t the driver, he was arrested. It was more recently shared that the rapper was taken into custody once again.
Dawn Florio, Tjay’s attorney, also detailed this most recent arrest in a statement to XXL.
“Lil Tjay was not rearrested for another gun charge,” she said. “He was excused from appearing in court last Friday by the arraignment Judge. Another Judge revoked his bond and put him back in jail for missing court on Friday even though he was told by the first Judge that he did not have appear.”
“Lil Tjay’s family posted the bail yesterday and he is free. It is so unfortunate that he had to be jailed for something that was not his fault.”
Following Tjay’s previous arrest earlier this month, Florio questioned whether the search on the vehicle was legal. That investigation is ongoing.
