Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, says that police have not rearrested the rapper for another gun charge. Instead, there was confusion about whether a judge mandated him to appear in court on Friday.

“Lil Tjay was not rearrested for another gun charge,” Florio told AllHipHop. “He was excused from appearing in court last Friday by the arraignment judge. Another judge revoked his bond and put him back in jail for missing court on Friday even though he was told by the first judge that he did not have [to] appear.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 25: Lil Tjay performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The lawyer added: “Lil Tjay’s family posted the bail yesterday and he is free. It is so unfortunate that he had to be jailed for something that was not his fault.”

Police previously arrested Lil Tjay, earlier this month, while he was on his way to shoot a music video with Ice Spice. They charged him with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

It was during Tjay’s latest sting in jail that reports suggested police had booked him for another gun charge.

Lil Tjay has since posted bail. He is due back in court on February 14.

The latest legal trouble comes after Lil Tjay sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone. In the piece, the New York rapper revealed some words of wisdom that 50 Cent provided him with after he was hospitalized in 2022 following a shooting in New Jersey.

“Every artist needs pain or something to feed off of. This right here, you shake this shit off,” Tjay recalled 50 telling him. 50 was famously shot nine times back in 2000.

