Foolio Shooting: High-Quality Surveillance Footage Leaves DJ Akademiks Stunned

DJ Akademiks was left in awe while reacting to the security camera footage captured during the shooting of Foolio, last month. The release of the video comes after police announced three arrests in the case on Monday. They include Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21. They've been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two other suspects have warrants out for their arrest.
"They got the clearest Surveillance footage I've ever seen in Foolio case," Akademiks wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon. "N****s this aint even 4K.. n***a this 16K… I watched movies in iMAX that didn't have this quality. n***a im seeing the bullets leave each gun. I'm seeing their heart beat through their shirt. Crazy." Fans echoed his feeling on social media as well. "lmaoooo technology has done so much in our world, so many murder cases would have gone unsolved," one user responded. Another remarked: "Bro one of them camera angles they got it HAD to be a cameraman present cause ain’t NO way."
Police Release Footage Of The Foolio Shooting
Foolio was shot and killed on June 23 while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa, Florida. He had been staying at an Airbnb but was kicked out due to exceeding occupancy limits. He traveled to a nearby Holiday Inn in an attempt to get a room there but was ambushed. Foolio had updated fans on his plans and whereabouts several times on social media prior to the attack.
DJ Akademiks Can't Believe The Quality Of The Footage
Foolio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, reflected on the rapper's passing in an emotional statement on his Instagram Story shortly after the incident. “While most people knew him as the controversial rapper and entertainer, I was fortunate enough to know Charles Jones, the man beyond the public persona,” Fusco wrote. “He was a kid who grew up in challenging circumstances, determined to defy the odds by any means possible and succeed in all that he did. His journey was marked by resilience and a deep-seated desire to strive for greatness.” Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks as well as the investigation into Foolio's murder on HotNewHipHop.
