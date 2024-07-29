Foolio Shooting: High-Quality Surveillance Footage Leaves DJ Akademiks Stunned

Police announced several arrests in the case on Monday.

DJ Akademiks was left in awe while reacting to the security camera footage captured during the shooting of Foolio, last month. The release of the video comes after police announced three arrests in the case on Monday. They include Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21. They've been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two other suspects have warrants out for their arrest.

"They got the clearest Surveillance footage I've ever seen in Foolio case," Akademiks wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon. "N****s this aint even 4K.. n***a this 16K… I watched movies in iMAX that didn't have this quality. n***a im seeing the bullets leave each gun. I'm seeing their heart beat through their shirt. Crazy." Fans echoed his feeling on social media as well. "lmaoooo technology has done so much in our world, so many murder cases would have gone unsolved," one user responded. Another remarked: "Bro one of them camera angles they got it HAD to be a cameraman present cause ain’t NO way."

Foolio was shot and killed on June 23 while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa, Florida. He had been staying at an Airbnb but was kicked out due to exceeding occupancy limits. He traveled to a nearby Holiday Inn in an attempt to get a room there but was ambushed. Foolio had updated fans on his plans and whereabouts several times on social media prior to the attack.