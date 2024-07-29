Foolio's Murder: Police Reveal Arrests Are Imminent

Tampa police will be announcing the arrests on Monday.

Tampa police have confirmed that they will be announcing arrests in the killing of Foolio at a press conference on Monday afternoon. The update comes after the rapper was gunned down at a Holiday Inn in Florida on June 23. He had been celebrating his 26th birthday at an Airbnb before being asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. The group moved the party to the Holiday Inn where was he shot and killed in the parking lot. He had shared that he was in Tampa on his Instagram page prior to the ambush.

When DJ Akademiks' posted the news on Instagram, hip-hop fans had mixed reactions to the update. "My city don't play….we not jax….we send busses to prison everyday from county jail 7 days a week…in the Florida state prison system tampa is the deepest city up the road," one user wrote. Another added: "Get those scoundrels! Murder isn’t cool, I wish I could step in and talk to those who think it is….. Someone like me who has real wisdom could teach these young children to stop the violence!"

Police To Make Arrests In Foolio's Death

Foolio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, was one of the first people to confirm the details of the rapper's death. He shared a heartfelt tribute to his client on his Instagram Story. “While most people knew him as the controversial rapper and entertainer, I was fortunate enough to know Charles Jones, the man beyond the public persona,” Fusco wrote. “He was a kid who grew up in challenging circumstances, determined to defy the odds by any means possible and succeed in all that he did. His journey was marked by resilience and a deep-seated desire to strive for greatness.”