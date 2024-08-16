BeatKing’s Tragic Death Leaves Social Media Users Devastated 

"Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 24: Beatking attends "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
2 Chainz, Bun B, and more shared heartfelt messages about the unexpected loss.

Recently, beloved Houston rapper and producer BeatKing passed away at the age of 39. His manager Tasha Felder confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post yesterday, penning a heartfelt message about the devastating loss. “Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @clubgodzilla,” she began. “Beatking has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”

Early on, BeatKing's cause of death was unknown, but a rep told TMZ today that he passed away after suffering a pulmonary embolism. Reportedly, he had been hosting a takeover on Urban One/Radio One when he fainted. The artist was promptly rushed to the hospital but later died with his two daughters by his side.

BeatKing Dies At 39 After Suffering A Pulmonary Embolism

BEATKING performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Of course, BeatKing's death has elicited big reactions from both fans and peers. 2 Chainz, for example, took to Instagram today to share some kind words about his former collaborator. “My condolences @clubgodzilla ….. God Bless your soul and family," he wrote. Bun B also posted a heartfelt message about the loss yesterday.

"It’s always the good ones," it begins. "Damn this sh*t hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla." Countless others are weighing in on X, looking back on his life and sending their best to his family as they navigate this difficult time.

Social Media Users React To BeatKing's Death

What do you think of BeatKing's recent passing? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to the tragic news down below.

