BeatKing’s Girlfriend Talameshia Shares Gut-Wrenching Message About His Death

According to Talameshia, BeatKing was her "biggest supporter."

Earlier this month, beloved Houston rapper and producer BeatKing passed away at the age of 39. Reportedly, the performer suffered a pulmonary embolism and fainted while hosting a takeover on Urban One/Radio One. He was quickly rushed to the hospital but later died with his daughters nearby.

Amid the tragic news, countless loved ones, fans, and peers have reflected on BeatKing's life and lasting legacy. The latest was his girlfriend Talameshia, who posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram today. It features various clips of the two of them together, as well as a lengthy message about their relationship.

Talameshia Remembers BeatKing As Her "Bestest Friend"

"Idk if this makes it real, Idk if this helps or hurts me. Idk what version of him everyone got. But I know I got to love laugh and live with the best version of him. Over everything, he’s my Bestest friend. My BIGGEST supporter. He called me his Superstar. We prayed. We pranked each other. Literally was just too big a** kids," she began. "I’ve questioned life. I’ve doubted my strength through this. I haven’t been eating. And barely sleeping. I don’t know how im functioning. I’m crying because I know he was ready. He was happy. He was loved. This has to be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do."