BeatKing’s Daughter Jayla Delivers Heartwarming Speech At His Memorial Service: Watch

BeatKing's celebration of life was hosted in Houston yesterday.

Earlier this month, BeatKing's manager took to social media to confirm that the beloved Houston artist passed away at the age of 39. Reportedly, his death was the result of a pulmonary embolism, which he suffered while hosting a takeover on Urban One/Radio One. Despite being rushed to the hospital after fainting, he died with his two daughters at his side.

Yesterday, BeatKing's emotional celebration of life was hosted at Houston's Bayou City Event Center. His eldest daughter Jayla delivered a heartfelt speech about the loss. In it, she made it clear that her father would want her to stay strong amid the circumstances.

Jayla Channels Her Father BeatKing In Sweet Eulogy

"When I talk about my dad, a lot of people expect me to start crying but he was way too goofy, too annoying to just cry over," she began with a laugh. "He would not want to to cry over him. So, I always make sure I keep a smile on my face at all times because I know that's what he would want me to do." She continued, joking that her father's death would be hitting his favorite restaurant the hardest.