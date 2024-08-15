ScHoolboy Q Takes Aim At Michael Rubin Over Controversial "Breakfast Club" Remarks

Q did not take kindly to Michael Rubin's statement.

ScHoolboy Q is not happy with the approach Michael Rubin recently took to defend Meek Mill and Lil Baby. During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Fanatics CEO spoke about the infamous photo of him hugging Lil Baby, banning Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” from his Fourth of July party that Drake attended, and his friendship with Meek Mill. While addressing the recent social media critiques Meek has faced following allegations made about him in a legal filing related to Diddy’s numerous recent troubles, Rubin directed his focus to what he categorizes as self-hate in the Black community.

“Look, I’m just being blunt. It’s me, It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate.” Michael Rubin said before Charlamagne Tha God asked him to expound on his thoughts. “I think there’s a little bit of Black culture where it’s Black hate on hate. It’s like that Black judge that Meek had, that hated on him and want to go extra hard on him. Okay. I, it’s what people always say to me. It’s like black hate on hate, so I think it’s terrible. It’s something that I think it’s culturally wrong and I’ll probably get killed for saying this."

The clip quickly went viral. Meek Mill reposted it to his Instagram story. Rubin caught heat for speaking about a community he has no ties to. When it reached ScHoolboy Q's X (formerly Twitter) timeline, Q was very upset about it. He paraphrased what he interpreted Rubin's statement as with some choice words.“YOU KNOW WAT I DONT LIKE ABOUT U N***ERS? I HATE WHEN U N***ERS BE ACTING LIKE N***ERS…basically,” he wrote in that tweet, which he quickly deleted. In another tweet he added, "NO SUCH THING AS BLACK ON BLACK ANYTHING," he added, pushing back on Rubin's other criticism.