Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Michael Rubin Is Actually Right Despite Backlash

While reflecting on Michael Rubin's "Breakfast Club" appearance, Charlamagne Tha God validated his perspective on Black culture.

Michael Rubin's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club resulted in a couple of notable social media narratives that listeners debated over. One of these were his remarks on Drake attending his White Party in the aftermath of his Kendrick Lamar battle. But a far more controversial part of the interview was when the Fanatics mogul remarked on what he thinks is lamentable about Black culture. Particularly, he said that Black people are too quick to hate on each other. While reflecting on these comments on the radio show's next episode, host Charlamagne Tha God and the rest of the gang explained Rubin's perspective and even agreed with him.

"Yeah, Meek said Michael shouldn't have said that out loud," Charlamagne Tha God's analysis began. "Michael said one of his friends called and said that wasn't his place to say it. But guess what? None of those people said he lied, because he didn't. Now, I'm not into broad generalizations, because we know all Black people don't hate each other. We know all Black people don't tear each other down, but it does happen enough for him to make that observation. And it happens enough for us to have those conversations amongst each other.

The Breakfast Club Speaks On Michael Rubin Backlash

"And as I told him, if those are the conversations they're having in private, bring it to the forefront," Charlamagne Tha God continued. "We know what it is, we know why it is: white supremacy. And I would rather focus on what he said, which is let's continue to push each other up. I'd rather focus on that. We literally had a conversation about Jewish people hating on other Jewish people. He started talking about people saying he's a bad Jew because of how much he supports Black people. We literally had that conversation right after the Black conversation. We had a whole conversation.