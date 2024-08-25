YBC Dul’s Father Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

YBC Dul was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Friday.

Abdul Vicks, who performed under the name YBC Dul, was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon at the age of 25. He was hit multiple times in the chest and right hand before being transported to a nearby hospital. There, he was pronounced dead. Police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

Vicks' father mourned his son in a post on social media after news of the shooting broke. "Hey all of my son friends / family.. etc i am dul's father," he began, as caught by No Jumper. "I was handed over all my babyboys belongs this morning by his close friends & I wanted to clear up any confusion my son Abdul Vicks was murdered yesterday afternoon broad daylight while sitting in the back of his car alongside with his friend who was also shot in the hand my son was not on a bike when he was killed nothing of that such so that video going around is not him stop the false news," he said. Further in his post, his father admitted that his son wasn't always a "saint." Prosecutors had previously accused Vicks of being the ringleader of a violent gang, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

YBC Dul's Dad Opens Up After His Son's Murder

He continued: "lk my son did not live a life of a saint but I was not born yesterday either my son was targeted in some set up plot that's the only way they could get him from up close like that & I'm standing on that, for someone to be able to walk up so close to his car was the first red flag for sure & I promise we not gon stop till ya dudes are exposed I spoke to my son the night before this all went down & I just couldn't understand why this talk outta all days felt different "pops it's been weird cars passing by me for a week now idk I just feel weird whenever I'm in PhiIly" ... i swear whatever u was running from son they was watching u closely & imma expose it."