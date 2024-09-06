YBC Dul Murder: 16-Year-Old Charged With Fatal Shooting

Aiden Waters is accused of carrying out multiple shootings last month.

Late last month, West Philadelphia rapper YBC Dul was fatally shot in a drive-by. Now, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, an arrest has been made. The outlet reports that 16-year-old Aiden Waters was taken into custody and hit with several charges. These include murder, arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, and gun crimes. Authorities say they found Waters' getaway car the night YBC Dul was shot. It had been burned, but reportedly, detectives were still able to recover evidence inside.

Aside from fatally shooting YBC Dul, Waters is accused of shooting into a car full of teenagers last month, striking two and killing one. For this, he's been charged with five counts of attempted murder. Police also believe he was responsible for another shooting that took place hours before YBC Dul was murdered. A 43-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot in the abdomen and leg, respectively, and both survived.

Aiden Waters Hit With Several Charges For Multiple Alleged Shootings

Reportedly, Waters was arraigned this morning and is now being held without bail. Following YBC Dul's tragic death, his father took to social media with a message about his passing. "Hey all of my son friends / family.. etc i am dul's father," he began. "I was handed over all my babyboys belongs this morning by his close friends & I wanted to clear up any confusion my son Abdul Vicks was murdered yesterday afternoon broad daylight while sitting in the back of his car alongside with his friend who was also shot in the hand my son was not on a bike when he was killed nothing of that such so that video going around is not him stop the false news."