YBC Dul Murder: 16-Year-Old Charged With Fatal Shooting

BYCaroline Fisher970 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hnhh
via HNHH
Aiden Waters is accused of carrying out multiple shootings last month.

Late last month, West Philadelphia rapper YBC Dul was fatally shot in a drive-by. Now, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, an arrest has been made. The outlet reports that 16-year-old Aiden Waters was taken into custody and hit with several charges. These include murder, arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, and gun crimes. Authorities say they found Waters' getaway car the night YBC Dul was shot. It had been burned, but reportedly, detectives were still able to recover evidence inside.

Aside from fatally shooting YBC Dul, Waters is accused of shooting into a car full of teenagers last month, striking two and killing one. For this, he's been charged with five counts of attempted murder. Police also believe he was responsible for another shooting that took place hours before YBC Dul was murdered. A 43-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot in the abdomen and leg, respectively, and both survived.

Read More: Who Is YBC Dul? The Notorious Philly Rapper Who Was Fatally Shot In Broad Day

Aiden Waters Hit With Several Charges For Multiple Alleged Shootings

Reportedly, Waters was arraigned this morning and is now being held without bail. Following YBC Dul's tragic death, his father took to social media with a message about his passing. "Hey all of my son friends / family.. etc i am dul's father," he began. "I was handed over all my babyboys belongs this morning by his close friends & I wanted to clear up any confusion my son Abdul Vicks was murdered yesterday afternoon broad daylight while sitting in the back of his car alongside with his friend who was also shot in the hand my son was not on a bike when he was killed nothing of that such so that video going around is not him stop the false news."

What do you think of authorities making an arrest following the murder of YBC Dul? What about the rapper's alleged killer being accused of shooting various others? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: YBC Dul’s Father Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...