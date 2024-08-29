DJ Akademiks Gets Obliterated By YouTuber Over Culture Vulture Claims

Things escalated quickly.

This all started over a rapper's death. Ybc Dul aka Mr. Disrespectful was killed on August 26, and a YouTuber named Brandon Buckingham posted an interview with the rapper a day before. DJ Akademiks reacted to said interview, and did not like what he saw. He went on Twitch and accused Buckingham of exploiting Ybc Dul's death for views. He dubbed Buckingham a "white boy voyeuristic" type, and went on to name other white YouTubers who actually "care about the culture." Buckingham saw these comments, and proceeded to blow up on DJ Akademiks.

Brandon Buckingham posted a statement to his Twitter account. It's not delicately worded. He proceeds to insult DJ Akademiks in the first sentence, calling him a "fat drunk p**sy." He also defended his passion for hip hop as a culture. "Akademiks is really a fat drunk p**sy for running right to his little stream after Dul died to say I'm not for the culture," Buckingham wrote. Buckingham them aimed criticisms back at Akademiks. "His woman beating bald head a*s sits on a computer all day and is afraid to go any hood anywhere."

Read More: DJ Vlad Squashes Marlon Wayans Beef During DJ Akademiks Interview

Brandon Buckingham Crashes Out On DJ Akademiks

Brandon Buckingham then flipped DJ Akademiks' point of reference. Instead of comparing himself to other white YouTubers, he compared himself favorably to Ak. With disrespect, of course. "Stay inside and keep talking sh*t from the comfort of your home," Buckingham added. "We are both civilians and I have ten times the heart as your b*tch a*s." The irony, of course, is that DJ Akademiks has been accused of the very same thing he accused Buckingham of. The internet personality has been criticized for using violence and the deaths of rappers to bolster his own fame.

In 2022, music video director Spike Tarantino called out DJ Akademiks for his coverage of Kay Flock's murder. He claimed Ak did little to cover the rapper during his lifetime, but proceeded to act like he was an expect after Flock was killed. Akademiks has also been saddled with legal troubles in recent months. The DJ was sued for rape and defamation in April. Fauziya Abashe claims that was taken advantage of multiple times at Akademiks' home. The internet personality denies the allegations.