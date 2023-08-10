Gillie Da Kid Stunned After Wallo267 Gifts Him A New Bike

Gillie Da Kid has received a flurry of support following the recent death of his son. However, his cousin and co-host, Wallo267, decided to show his support in a unique way. The former rapper-turned-podcaster was gifted a luxury bike. While you can never measure love with gifts, Gillie seems to understand the thought behind it. A shocked expression appeared on Gillie’s face as Wallo handed him the paperwork and keys. It wasn’t until he pulled up to Wallo’s place that he realized the bike was for him.

As Gillie hilariously runs around and beams with excitement, Wallo chats with Meek Mill via phone, giving him a play-by-play of the touching moment. The former “Major Figgas” rapper shared the clip to his Instagram in a recent post. “Love u cuz @wallo267 I’m officially Bike Life @meekmill inducted me in. Watch Gillie n Wallo Adventures 2Nite 730,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Gillie’s Son, YNG Cheese, Was Shot And Killed In July

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gilliedaking)

In July, YNG Cheese, real name Devin Spady, was involved in a triple shooting that occurred near Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue, per CBS News. Police reported there were three victims, including Cheese, although the other two only suffered injuries. Despite medical efforts, YNG Cheese succumbed to his gunshot injuries at the hospital. Police continue to investigate his murder, although they have yet to make any arrests.

The bereaved father shared a tribute to his son on social media following his passing: “I Miss u like $hit Dev,” he wrote. “My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up. Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers. Y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times. Me and my family appreciate and love y’all. Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase. Love u Cheese.” Wallo267 also shared his own tribute to YNG Cheese via social media when the news broke. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life cheese.”

Read More: Gillie Thanks Freeway & Meek Mill For Being There At Gillie Fest After Son’s Passing

[Via]