Fivio Foreign & Kodak Black Surprise Release Pro Donald Trump Anthem "ONBOA47RD"

Fans are flat out stunned.

Fivio Foreign has shared quite the "surprise" this weekend. That is the caption he used to announce a new single with Kodak Black and Donald Trump. AllHipHop caught wind of the Instagram post shortly after midnight and it safe to say that a lot of people are floored by "ONBOA47RD", which is the name of Fivio Foreign's song with Donald Trump. However, it may be even more accurate to say that fans are straight up not feeling this. "Tagging Trump is corny", one user writes under the New York drill rapper's post.

"Ni****a what 😂😂 we workin wit the opps now❌❌❌❌", another adds. "He just lost a fan", one more chimes in. "ONBOA47RD" is certainly a lot to take in and what's even more wild is the fact that the former POTUS actually has a writing credit on the song too. It includes various quotes from his first public address following the nearly fatal assassination last month. As for what Fivio and Kodak are bringing to the table, they are essentially showing who they are supporting in this year's election. However, Foreign is also getting personal on the track, rapping about his inner demons. Black spits about being a "drug dealer turned diplomat".

"ONBOA47RD"- Donald Trump, Fivio Foreign, & Kodak Black

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm pootin' on n****s like Vladimir and s***tin' on these b****es

They keep askin' 'bout Trump, but I don't speak on family business

I say Blood gang still spar, for real and he don't condone snitchin'

Pull Amari logo, the Monte Carlo was sittin' on sixes

Allan and Brad working hard to get my a** out the feds when I was stressin'

Gotta give God His thanks to feel the power of His presence