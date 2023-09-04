Sexyy Red And Lil Durk Show Off Their Cash And Tease New Song

Despite already having a breakout 2023, Sexyy Red has quite a bit more planned. Later this year she’s taking her debut album Hood Hottest Princess on tour for her first series of headlining shows. But she isn’t done with new music from the project yet. For weeks she’s been teasing a remix of her song “Hellcats SRTs” with Lil Durk. That included a hilarious back-and-forth sequence the pair had on social media poking fun at each other. Despite some fans taking it seriously, they were clearly just kidding around and are still hanging out promoting their song.

In a tweet Sexyy Red posted overnight, she and Durk are flexing quite a bit of cash. “Y’all go ask @lildurk when we droppin!!” the caption reads continuing to tease the pairs team up. In the comments, fans continued to speculate on when the song would drop. “He prolly gon drop it on 10/13 (Friday The 13th) 6 days before his birthday! Idk sh*t I’m just guessin & hopin,” one reply considers. “its yo song , we need to be askin u,” another fan suggests. Check out the tweet below.

Sexyy Red And Lil Durk Continue To Tease Fans

Durk isn’t the only artist that Sexyy Red seems to be planning a collab with. Over the weekend she hit up the studio with R&B singer Brent Faiyaz. Faiyaz is fresh off another collaboration of his own, teaming up with “ICU” singer Coco Jones for his new song “Moment Of Your Life.” Red has already worked with artists like DaBaby, A$AP Ferg, Flo Milli, Kaliii, Sukihana, FendiDa Rapper, and more this year alone.

While Sexyy Red has yet to work with Young Thug, that hasn’t stopped her from being associated with him. That comes from the constant fan suggestions that the pair look alike, something that bothered the rapper. What do you think of Sexyy Red and Lil Durk’s newest tease for their upcoming collaboration? Let us know in the comment section below.

